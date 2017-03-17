The Government of Dominica has hired a US-based firm “for strategic communication and media relations consulting work,” according to documents obtained by Dominica News Online.

The government has not made public its agreement with Mercury Public Affairs LLC, based in New York, however according to the documents, which the firm must file under the Foreign Agents Registration Act of 1938 in the US, it became effective as of February 5, 2017 until April 30, 2017 and shall continue on a month to month basis afterwards.

The documents stated that the client, that is the Commonwealth of Dominica, will make an initial payment of US$35,000, which includes US $5,000 advance payment for travel expenses upon execution of the agreement.

“Mercury is providing strategic communication and media relations consulting to the Commonwealth of Dominica,” the documents said.

It further said, “Client and Consultant agree that Client retains Consultant to render consulting services to the Client as specified in Schedule 1 (see above) attached hereto,” it reads. “In addition, subject to any limitations set forth in Schedule 1, Consultant will provide such other reasonable consulting services as the parties shall mutually agree to in writing (together with the consulting services identified in Schedule 1, the Services) during the term…”

The documents were signed on the behalf of Dominica by Secretary to the Cabinet, Steve Ferrol.

On its website, Mercury Public Affairs LLC, described itself as “a high-stakes public strategy firm.”

“We provide results for the world’s most successful companies, leading advocacy groups, governments, political parties, NGOs, and prominent public and political figures,” the website said.

The website also said the company has 17 offices worldwide, 300 clients and 133 experts.

Mercury did almost US $5.4-million in the lobbying business last year, according to the US-based Center for Responsive Politics.