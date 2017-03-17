Gov’t hires US strategic communication firmDominica News Online - Friday, March 17th, 2017 at 2:48 PM
The Government of Dominica has hired a US-based firm “for strategic communication and media relations consulting work,” according to documents obtained by Dominica News Online.
The government has not made public its agreement with Mercury Public Affairs LLC, based in New York, however according to the documents, which the firm must file under the Foreign Agents Registration Act of 1938 in the US, it became effective as of February 5, 2017 until April 30, 2017 and shall continue on a month to month basis afterwards.
The documents stated that the client, that is the Commonwealth of Dominica, will make an initial payment of US$35,000, which includes US $5,000 advance payment for travel expenses upon execution of the agreement.
“Mercury is providing strategic communication and media relations consulting to the Commonwealth of Dominica,” the documents said.
It further said, “Client and Consultant agree that Client retains Consultant to render consulting services to the Client as specified in Schedule 1 (see above) attached hereto,” it reads. “In addition, subject to any limitations set forth in Schedule 1, Consultant will provide such other reasonable consulting services as the parties shall mutually agree to in writing (together with the consulting services identified in Schedule 1, the Services) during the term…”
The documents were signed on the behalf of Dominica by Secretary to the Cabinet, Steve Ferrol.
On its website, Mercury Public Affairs LLC, described itself as “a high-stakes public strategy firm.”
“We provide results for the world’s most successful companies, leading advocacy groups, governments, political parties, NGOs, and prominent public and political figures,” the website said.
The website also said the company has 17 offices worldwide, 300 clients and 133 experts.
Mercury did almost US $5.4-million in the lobbying business last year, according to the US-based Center for Responsive Politics.
Forget about their pretty name on website they are a spin company that gives a 100% spin to clients in very deep trouble especially dealing with the US. So for the government of Dominica to pay US $30, 000 a month for an 80° spin from Mercury tells me two things 1. They acknowledged in secret that they put Dominica in serious crisis with their Passport sale 2. Their trouble is so deep that not even the local spin doctor, who is Skerrit’s attorney is able to help him.
Exactly how is it planned out that these monies spent, will become monies made?
This is how we should spend our money… If the checks do not see equal or greater balances, then we should halt the financing…
To add insult to injury, it’s worth reading this link: http://rijock.blogspot.com/2017/03/embattled-dominica-refuses-to-be.html
This is what opposition looks and feels like. At last.
This is a message to Lennox and the UWP that you must change your strategy. Being on Q95 and Facebook only will not cut it.
It is clear that Skerrit does not care a damn about the campaign in Dominica, he has the Dominica part under control. It is the international impact that has him on the run. UWP must realize that this partisan approach is being selfish and is allowing Skerrit to escape with murder.
The time has come for UWP to bring together all the forces in a united front against this corrupt government.
Stop this WORKERS nonsense and get the Freedom Party, Pappy, unions, churches, women, youth and all sectors of society to rally against this nasty government.
Why is UWP allowing DBS RADIO to carry Labour party townhalls live? Why isn’t the leader on the DBS and Marpin news? Where are the banners, the posters, the bulletins needed to step up the campaign.
If the march on the 30th is UWP event count me out.
Lennox, the time has come for united action on united party!
I wonder how many pounds of fish we have to export to pay that bill. Maybe Drigo has more funds left over from fish sales last year. After all, we sold 1 million pounds of fish last year to foreign countries. Based on the type of fish, the treasury should still be full of hot air like Drigo.
I read this on Rijocks blogg yesterday…So Skerrit,Tony,Sogo,CuCum,Mammys,Brain,Mills,Simion,Parry….PLEASE STOP TELLING me that Kenneth Rijock is a liar..Go have a look at yourselves in the mirror.
This is getting more insane by the day. When did our lovely Isle of beauty , isle of splendor need to hire a US firm to cushion our image. This is madness. Skerrit has to go- no ifs and buts………. he has to go….
He won’t go, he’s the next Mugabe
DNO if you have the document why not upload it for the readers. I saw a copy with the signature of Steve Ferrol . Not everyone has a copy. DNO MSNBC for examply displayed the copy of trump taxes in 2005
do the same in this regard and let the chips fall wherever.
You guys have uploaded documents to accompany articles , i have seen it. Do whst fesrless journalists do
The more opaque a government is the more prone to corruption it becomes. When people have overstayed their time in government, the power of the office gets to their head. In their warped minds, the country becomes their personal playground to do as they please. They make frequent overseas trips, use the country’s scare financial resources recklessly, without a word to the taxpayers. Be brave enough to speak out against these blatant transgressions and you become the ENEMY of the STATE. You are immediately vilified, humiliated and diminished with vicious attacks on your character. The country needs a fresh start, a new direction, a different trajectory.
Careful what you wish for Ibo…You might just get to learn what wasting scare resources really looks like, as did the populace of 1995-2000…
Someone just ask me whether Dominicans are covered with wool or they have cotton garments to kerp them warm
i told my friend I am not sure but i see alot of Dominicans goi g to the slaughter quietly and i hear alot meeerrrr when they are out grazing.
The joke is that 3/4 of the cabinet had no idea that happened until the news was released. Rumson didnt have a clue, lang lu stuttered, weave freak said wow, fuke man chu said really, and Cabinot said all o care about is the money.
So EC$280,000.00 for the “Spin Doctor Firm” and EC1,000,000.00 at 2% interest for musicians. This is why our priorities will always be out of whack. So my guess is, the spin doctors will tell us that the Cabal did not sell our Diplomatic passports to a bunch of international crooks. This is a bad sign for “Tony.” His constant threats, lies and general propaganda has been rendered meaningless. The good people of Dominica are not easily fooled, nor are they scared of the Cabal, irrespective of the jailing of various opposition members, beginning with “Danny Lugay.” Keep up the pressure and keep playing that guitar. The Cabal’s days are numbered!
So now they have engaged to the services of a PR firm to help them on messaging? Telling Dominicans the simple truth in language they can understand is no longer good enough?
Looks like Tony Astaphan is not doing a good enough job of spinning the government’s message?
So unless under US law the lobby/PR firm did not disclose this, we would never have known about the new spin doctors we hired?
Just another waste of very precious resources. That money could be used to repair the Salisbury feeder road.