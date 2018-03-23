The government will be holding a series of town hall meetings to discuss a new housing project for the east coast.

On Friday afternoon meetings will be held in Delice and Riviere Cyrique to talk about the project.

“We are looking to build in four constituencies, that is to say, La Plaine, Morne Jaune/Riviere Cyrique, the Kalinago Territory and Castle Bruce about 400 units under this particular program,” Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit said. “In addition to that we will be building individual homes, 200 of those in those four communities.”

He explained that in total about 600 homes will be constructed.

“So today really is the opportunity to share with those residents because this part of the country has been dramatically affected and we believe we need to give them first priority,” he said.

The Prime Minister said after Easter he, along with members of Cabinet and officials from the housing ministry, will be visiting other communities to talk about housing projects with residents.

“We will be going to Coulibistrie where we will be unveiling the housing plans to relocate a number of families who have to be relocated because of the dangers which the river poses to them,” he stated.