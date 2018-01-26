The Government of Dominica is investigating allegations that a Dominica-flagged ship was involved in an international incident involving North Korea and UN sanction-busting, Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit, has announced.

He told Kairi’s Heng Program on Friday morning that the government has written to the US-based Dominica International Maritime Registry, which is involved in registering ships for Dominica and is blaming the former administration of the United Workers Party (UWP) for the entire matter.

“Now in respect to this matter, we have written to the company,” he said. “I was told it was dispatched by the permanent secretary in the ministry responsible for ship registry. We are also doing our own internal investigation on this matter.”

He gave the assurance that whatever actions that have to be taken by the government, will be taken.

He stated that the government will instruct the company to deregister the ship in question while Dominica investigates the incident to make sure there are protocols in place to minimize the chance of this happening again.

Skerrit also distanced his administration from the incident saying that “the government has been excluded in this agreement of any and all matters relating to the registration of ships” and the “genesis of this problem resides with the agreement” made with the Dominica International Maritime Registry by the United Workers Party.

“There is no part for the government really, zero part, it is the company that has to do everything,” he stated.

He added that when the Director of Audit went to Boston to audit the company, he found out the agreement “was bad and terrible.”

“I am not a lawyer but I have some common sense and it is a terrible agreement and these agreements we should never enter into in the future,” the Prime Minister noted.

Skerrit also took a swipe at the attorney general who was in office at the time the agreement was made with the Dominica International Maritime Registry.

“I cannot believe that any attorney general would have gone to a law school and have a law degree would allow this agreement to pass him at his desk far more the parliament of the country,” he said.

Earlier this week, the Japanese government made a report to the UN that the ‘Yuk Tung,’ which flies the Dominican flag, is suspected to have breached UN Security Council sanctions.

It was spotted by a Japanese patrol plane in the South China Sea tied to the North Korean-flagged tanker ‘Rye Song Gang 1, which was blacklisted by the United Nations last month for carrying banned cargo.