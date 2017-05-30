Minister of Commerce, Enterprise and Small Business Development Roselyn Paul has said the government of Dominica continues to invest in the creative industry in Dominica.

She spoke on Tuesday at the start of a two-day Caribbean Performing Arts Conference currently being hosted in Dominica at the Fort Young Hotel. It is being organized by the Caribbean Performing Arts Federation (C-PAF).

“The Government of Dominica therefore continues to invest in the creative industry in training and capacity building, in provision of financial resources and ensuring a legislative and policy framework for such development,” she stated.

She said Dominica already has in existence intellectual property rights legislation which helps regulate the sector.

Paul stated that the government has invested $40,000 for training at the Dominica State College in 2015 with the association of musical professionals.

“And more recently we have placed one million dollars at the AID Bank at concessionary rates, we have this facility targeting the music industry in particular at 2 percent interest rate and with as much as six months grace period,” said Paul.

She added that the Ministry of Commerce, Enterprise and Small Business Development, through partnership with key agencies, support and enable enhancement for the creative and cultural industry.

“We provide technical, material and financial support for the development of the sector,” Paul noted.

Meantime, Programs and Operations Director of CPAF Inc Sandra James said a regional approach is needed to take advantage of the opportunities being presented by the creative arts industry.

“To be able to take advantage of the opportunities that are available it is important to have a region-wide coordinated platform to foster dialogue assist with proper development policies and initiatives that will lead to the creative industries sector providing valuable and viable economic needs to our territory,” said James.

James noted that CPF is concerned over the development of the creative industry.

“Conference organizers CPAF is concerned for the development of the creative and cultural industry as an integral part of the sub-regions export product,” James stated.

She said this conference is one of the initiatives developed in recognition of the need to bridge the gap from talented hobbies to creative commercial performer.

This inaugural conference is being held under the theme “Imagination + Belief + Creativity + Innovation = Creative Entrepreneurship”.

The conference will seek to engage participants on the business, management and legal aspects of the music industry in recognition of the need to bridge that gap from talented hobbyist to creative commercial performer.