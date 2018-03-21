Gov’t says rare bird ‘transfer’ legal; made for breeding purposesDominica News Online - Wednesday, March 21st, 2018 at 9:06 AM
Days after news broke that rare birds endemic to Dominica were taken from the island to Germany, the government has sought to respond to public queries saying the matter was handled legally for captive breeding purposes.
The issue broke over the weekend when reports surfaced that the birds, which were kept at the Parrot Aviary in the Botanic Gardens, were alleged ‘smuggled’ from Dominica with little or no public knowledge of what was going on.
In a statement late Tuesday, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture, Dr. Reginald Thomas shot down claims that the birds were smuggled, saying everything was done above board and the birds were transferred from the island to facilitate the breeding of a critically endangered species.
“On Saturday, March 17, 2018, 12 birds, 10 Jacos and two Sisserous were exported legally to Germany via St. Lucia,” he said in explaining the matter. “Arrangements were made with the German Authorities, the Federal Agency for Nature Conservation, the CITIES Management Authority to get the required documents to allow the safe transfer.”
He stated that the birds will be kept in Germany at the facilities of the Association for the Conservation of Threatened Parrots (ACTP) “for research into the breeding, particularly of the Sisserou, as a backup population in the event that the local population was to go extinct.”
Thomas said that conservation can be done locally or externally and Dominica does not have the necessary facilities for it to be done properly, except those in the wild facing the full force of nature.
“The birds kept for display at the Botanic Gardens is by no means a conservation program,” Dr. Thomas, who is also a veterinarian, said. “There are no protocols for caring for the birds or managing the birds. The birds are kept at the facility and fed for display. I’ve noticed many health issues with the birds kept at the facility based on the feeding and other husbandry practices.”
He stated that before the transfer was made with ACTP, checks were made with St. Lucia and St. Vincent regarding the organization and whether these countries had experienced problems with it.
“They assured us that they have had no issues with their birds and they are not worried of the extinction of their birds if they were to be impacted by natural disaster, be it hurricane or volcanic eruption,” he noted.
Dr. Thomas also said a program in Brazil was also explored before settling with ACTP in Germany.
“I reviewed further the program with the Brazilian government of the Spix’s macaw which was extinct in the wild by 2000 but by 2006 there were 50 and now there are 156,” he remarked. “In 2019 they will be released back into the wild in Brazil. Modern-day breeding practices such as artificial insemination were used to obtain these results. We have been told how difficult it is to breed these birds, our National Bird and as such, the use of modern science will definitely enhance the program to protect the bird.”
He went on to say that after witnessing the devastating effects of Hurricane Maria on Dominica’s forests and the birds and with the upcoming Hurricane Season, it became clear that the birds would be impacted again if they were left in the forest and could possibly become extinct.
“There is no forest cover for the birds at present, we could not, in all moral and ethical judgment allow the bird to remain in that state, hoping that they will survive,” he remarked. “We have an obligation to mankind to protect the species that we have been given dominion over and make the best decisions that succeeding generations can benefit from them. We are at the point of extinction of our Mountain Chicken with no other population anywhere for repopulation. We were forced to change our National Dish to accommodate the decline in the species and if they really go out completely then we may have to consider removing it from the Coat of Arms. This is what we are faced with the National Bird if it goes into extinction.”
Dr. Thomas added that apart from hurricanes, Dominica is also threatened by volcanic eruptions and all measures must be put in place to protect the island’s biodiversity.
“These are the reasons why a decision was made for captive breeding,” he stated. “A lot has been said, it has been branded as smuggling of birds but just to calm the concerns of the general public, there was no smuggling of the birds. The birds were moved utilizing all the security measures necessary to ensure that the birds arrive safely to their destination.”
25 Comments
One would have believe after Maria and his illness HE would have changed, but no; then roro keeps pouring even greater. Why can’t the host of TALK ON THE BLOCK do his home work better than that? It’s like miss one take one. What really is his mission? Interestingly he takes hours to allow his callers to spew negative talks about Skerrit and the government but the moment someone tries to talk about the wrongs of Lennox and the opposition they a cut off instantly or he tries to put words in the callers mouth to divert the conversation. He claims not to be a lined to any political party but show me your friends tell who you are. Birds of a feather flock together. One have never ever heard this guy on his program blame Lennox or the UWP for any wrong doing but when is Skerrit or the government whether it may be true or false( he takes pleasure ) there is no end.
The birds as reported openly were moved utilizing ALL security measures necessary and everything was done above board.
I have been convinced and now know that Skerrit and the jokers around him have IQs no greater than room temperature–this is indeed sad.
Everything in dominica is legal of the government day so. No law, no constitution.
DASPA employees can’t protest, cause that’s illegal.
However, shipping our national bird, then making a statement on it several days later is legal if the PS reads a statement. Would a startement have come if the people didn’t complain about it? The people have been complaining about and demanding electoral reform, will they get that? This late in the game, a statement is insufficient. A press conference is needed cause there are questions that the government and the PS need to answer. This situation with the parrots remains fishy. Why is this government always involved in fishy, questionable practices? They won’t even lauch CREAD in legal way. Everything illegal seems to be the practice of this government. Hence, they must go now. Skerrit. and his incompetent ministers must demit office right now. I only hopethe people of dominica five change a chance whenthey vote again.
God bless Dominica.
Dominicans,
Here are some websites you could refer too to make your own judgement on the statement from Dr Thomas.
https://www.iwnsvg.com/2015/08/11/st-vincent-parrots-fail-to-reproduce-in-germany-also/
https://www.cites.org/eng/cms/index.php/component/cp/country/DM
https://www.cites.org/eng/disc/how.php
I report and you decide.
This OUR National Bird and any decision to export it, for any purpose, has to be transparent and above board.
Whoever took the decision to export the National Birds in the manner in which it was done has to be disciplined and fired.
In the civilized world things must be done properly and Permanent Secretary Thomas arrogant response is unacceptable. Just as every stone that is moved by government is headline news, the decision to export the National bird had to be headline news informing the citizens of the program.
No one is against actions to preserve the birds but to do it in this shameful manner and taking five days to prepare a misleading and deceitful statement is an insult to the intelligence of the citizenry.
In my humble opinion, Reginald Thomas must be disciplined together with all accomplices, because his statement is full of …..which he only thought of after much consideration. Shame
Why wasn’t the public informed beforehand? Don’t understand why simple but important things like this has to be a hush hush in Dominica and it is only after people start talking that the prime minister and his associates have to make it public. Shame shame shame!
People, do you realize what public pressure can do? Get the overly reticent and secret government to divulge pertinent information for public consumption. However, all the explanations given by the Minister, in my humble opinion, are just convenient excuses to give cover for the government’s clandestine behavior. Good governance dictates that the government be open with the people consistently.
understandable sir but why wait when someone saw the birds being taken away for you all to make a statement apparently some workers didn’t even know that they birds we being transferred.. you people in authority have no regard for the tax payers of this country. you could have made your plans known to the public before. no respect man… see how many days after you choose to make a statement like you all could care less..
what the hell ppl my goverment does not tink all country want to know is they only who has species and dominica transfering theres.smh anyting for a buck .soon they will trade dominicans already the say we are rare ppl on earth meaning our country poor nothing eh running in the land of rivers and . united ppl starting from the head to opposition all are currupt
“Days, after news broke that rare birds endemic to D/ca, were taken from the island to Germany, the government has sought to respond to public queries saying the matter was handled legally for captive breeding purposes.” “The issue broke over the weekend when reports surfaced that the birds, which were kept at the Parrot Aviary in the Botanic Gardens, were alleged ‘smuggled’ from D/ca with little or no public knowledge of what was going on.” Where is the respect for the people who are taking care of the parrots every day?Why were they not informed to take part in the process of shipment of the parrots? This shows the level of corruption which is taking place in D/ca under the and noses of the population.If the those responsible for the parrots didn’t say anything they would never hear anything about these parrots.Don’t blame Maria.Preserve what you have many animals die in captivity in Europe, then they want more till there is none left.They will never send back all the parrots…
Is so we come, according to Patrick John. Because a young man, working as a security officer at Melville Airport, did not arrest Lennox Linton, the leader of the Opposition, when he tried to go through security at the Airport, with cooked crab backs, he lost his job. It is alleged, parrots were being smuggled from the country and shipped to another country, all kind of man, trying to cover up the situation, nobody being is arrested or lost their jobs.
All this couls have been avoided if the government had been transparent and proactively informative. The current gov has a bad rep and cannot be trusted on anything. These birds have existed on the islands for probably as early as the island have risen above the ocean. Thier ancestors may have witnessed several volcanic eruptions. A cat 5 hurricane is rare and we have had several hurricanes prior. Tbe main cause of extinction of these birds would be man not nature. They are not stupid and tied in the forest. The environment may have affected thier genetic makeup thats why they are endemic to Dominica. To me the best place would be to have trained personnel in Dominica and leave birds in thier native habitat breed. As long as germany knows this is the property of Dominica and treated with respect and not abused for thier own financial gains. We all know exotic birds can attract great price on market. Transparency seems to be an illusion in this place
So Dr Thomas, why is St Vincent denying anything re the organization? What is really happening here? And weren’t the Dominicans informed re such a move with our National Symbol?!?!?! That making sense? Oh wait! I guess it wasn’t our d**n business! Also, only now you, Dr Thomas know that there were no protocols re caring for the birds in the Botanical Gardens? A set of nonsense that’s happening here! Anyway, just another day in this beautiful country called Dominica.
I continue to say, even if DNO does not modify me, that if Hon. Linton had played any part in the so called transfer of birds by now he would have broken how many laws and Tony and others would be studying every line in our constitution looking for a word, clause paragraph or phrase that he violated and trust me, Carbon would have already sent our army soldiers to search his house and take his computer for investigation. But it’s not Linton therefore the act is legal.
Let me give you guys a homework for today: all I want you all to do today is, imagine what they would do to Linton if ONLY, the German had said he was assisted by Mr. Lennox Linton. I don’t want thumbs up or down; all I want each of you to do is name the possible consequences or price, Linton would have suffered or
Why is it dat next to my garden the parrots has been nesting 2 months now
Well said. Dominicans too bad.
I am happy to know we have Sisserou and Jaco parrots hurricane survivors.
There is a big difference between legality and ethics. In our culture it is legal to commit adultery but is it right? Is it ethical? These thugs are making right everything that’s wrong
All well and good but where was the press release before or during this taking place stating the intentions? Great effort to assist in the future of a national icon but to not inform the people you are making an effort to SAVE one of their beloved symbols and instead of exploiting it. To give them the chance to perpetuate and idea of corruption, disloyalty, and mistrust? Just be straight forward, if you ARE trying to save the country be sure to let the people know so they can help you.
Poor job Mr PS. Statement should be made before so there would be NO speculation.
The intentions here are noble as conservation of wildlife species is becoming increasing important worldwide as a result of climatic shifts and the greed of making. However, there has been a problem with the way in which our government transacts business. There is always a tendancy to respond why the population finds out things on their own. This is poor as the people have a right enshrined in the constitution to know how their affairs are governed. It doesn’t matter how good your intentions are if conducted in secret will breed suspicion.
Legal so y 12 why not a male and female is that all they need to breed
The saying goes that fish rots from the head down, well in Dominica we see that disrespect for the citizenry and the constitution starts from the head and has trickled on down.It was Skerritt who first said that “no law no constitution” now we see that his soldiers including Dr Thomas feel that this is the right course of action, which is to go ahead and have 12 of our prized national birds, symbols of what represent our heritage shipped out of the country and the people are kept in the dark about this dark move.Irrespective of the intent of the intervention, it is just common courtesy to keep the people involved and informed.This secrecy and underhanded approach is not the honourable way to handle the matter and any secondary school child would know this.Dr Thomas could not have done this on his own, so other high ranking members of the government must have known but what about the people.For things to be done above board, Dr Thomas, you know very well that we should have known.
You know… Rich people pay a fortune to eat delicacies prepared using the meat of endangered species… This is a thriving black market… lets hope our birds don’t end up on someones dinner plate…
Or a rich kid’s birthday present as a pet…
Or used to make some rich girls carnival outfit…
If thats the case I hope our birds haunt the culprits in their sleep.
However if this is indeed truly legit and is for conservation, next time do things properly…notify the people…have a press conference… too much cloak and daggers you guys opened yourselves up to the “fake news” .
So our bird is to dear to our souls..Why did you not inform the citizens before they were shipped out? THE BIRDS ARE NOT YOURS ALONE..