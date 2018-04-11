Gov’t seeks closer ties with the churchDominica News Online - Wednesday, April 11th, 2018 at 9:34 AM
Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, has announced that the government is seeking a closer and stronger relationship with the church and he has named a Minister of Ecclesiastical Affairs.
Catherine Daniel will now lead that new ministry.
In an address to the nation on Tuesday evening, Skerrit said the move was in response to calls for an incorporation of Christian values in walks of life in Dominica.
“This is in direct response to the calls by many, for a much deeper incorporation of Christian values and principles into every walk of life, including, but not limited to the functioning of government and especially in the everyday management and operation of our schools,” he stated.
He outlined some of the responsibilities of the new Minister of Ecclesiastical Affairs.
“There will be a Minister of Ecclesiastical Affairs and that person’s remit shall involve the strengthening of relations with the Church as well as the incorporation of religious studies and programs into all facets of the society, not least of which will be schools,” Skerrit stated. “I strongly believe that much of today’s crime and other antisocial behavior stems from a real and perceived dumbing-down of the role and involvement of the Church and related institutions, in nurturing values and influencing lifestyles and attitudes.”
The Prime Minister said he looks forward to a closer relationship between the government and church.
“I am very excited about this new construct and I look forward to a much closer and stronger relationship between the Government and the Church, and for society as a whole to benefit from the expected transformation that will be derived, therefrom,” he stated.
20 Comments
So instead of t-shirts reading “Thank God for Skerritt” will the next lot read “Thank Skerritt for God”?
Hopefully Catherine Daniel, Minister of Ecclesiastical Affairs will exhibit moral character, sound judgement and ethics in her ministry and I hope her past behaviors that demonstrated gross unchristian-like practices will not be repeated. How ironic
Dominica and Dominicans have always had a relationship with God. And that’s whats important. So this desperate move by this lame DLP and Skerritt is unwarranted and not called for.
Skerrit must go!
Closer ties with the church still? Well I guess now he wants their worship and devotion so that their songs of worship will be about How great Skerrit and how all the money upon a thousand hills in Dominica belongs to him and their Sermons be about how Skerrit promotion truly comes from Skerrit.. He has told them that instead of praying to Jesus they should just come to him so now he wants total devotion.
If the government is immoral then the country becomes immoral. A government is only as good as the people it is made up of. Ministers of government, more specifically the leader, must set the tone and tenor of the country. Only in Dominica a government would call a public agency Red Clinic knowing fully well what that connotes. Preposterous! The home and not the church which is the most important institution in a community. If the home is dysfunctional then the society becomes dysfunctional. We must focus more on the homes and put more emphasis on proper parenting. The church obviously is an important institution also. They can introduce parenting classes in the communities they serve. In fact, the home, church and school should closely work together in an effort to effect positive change in the community. In Dominica, politics is such a corrosive agent, that it has corrupted everything, even some churches have fallen victim.
Minister of ”Kisar” again . ?
Ok OK, and i really thought they were going to have a Minister for ”LOOTING AFFAIRS” too wee ,considering de hurricane season around the corner .
What? Cleville Mills , just have to wait still ?
and Clarance must wait when dem parrot come back , to be named ”Parrot Minister” too?
so when i come back what Ministry i going to get then ”River and Sea” because is dere i like to be ?
Did they say one of Dem 2018 Hurricane is named ”Issac” ?
Is that why everything being done in such haste .
SOMETHING SINISTER HERE .
LOOK OUT PEOPLE, LOOK OUT.
I LOOKING IN.
is for 50 days of Holiness after Easter i was told i have to behave myself .
Now allu know all my business .
This is a move straight outa hell…….real trouble ahead… The wise will understand……….
If skerrit was reading his bible he would have seen countless examples where God punished an entire nation with plagues, diseases, war, famine or some would say he allowed it to happen, because the leaders went the evil way enriched themselves, deceived the people and disobey him. Maybe maria and Erika and the rest to come is our plague and famine. We will suffer more until the laziness the deception, the lies, the false pretense with church to gain votes and influence, the back door dealings the abuse of young women for a pie in state funds to go school and the countless other devious deeds by States men who sell our sovereignty. Unless this goverment lead by the tools of the devil himself( lieas and deception) is removed Dominica will continue to suffer. Tbe reason why because we the people placed and kept them in there so we pay the price.
So we need a wholeeeee ministry to build ties with the church. So are there going to be people in that ministry? Like what are the positions under the minister for church affairs? of is it just a one man show.
Secondly, there are many churches, not just the catholic church, when can we get a minister for Jehovah witness affairs, because correct me if im wrong the lady is a catholic so all churches are not represented.
Really? Let’s just create ministry for all parliamentarians. What’s really going on in Dominica? You’ll couldn’t afford to discuss salary with port with workers a few weeks ago, but now can create all sorts of new ministries? Where’s the money coming from? Where’s the accountability of how tax payers money is spent? It’s time for change in Dominica. Let us give change a try.
God bless Dominica.
This is dangerous.Already the church is not doing the right things by the people to call out wrongs of this government and holding them to account, so with closer ties this means that the church will have surrendered it’s independence.The same things have happened with church and state relations during the formative years of the church and we see it happening with Trump and evangelicals, where they won’t sanction Trump despite the craziness we see since he became president.I urge the church not to go to bed with any political party but to maintain it’s independence and serve the one and only God who is not dressed in red or blue.Church be warned and don’t encourage the fallacies of the past to be visited on this blessed country of ours.
”I strongly believe that much of today’s crime and other anti social behavior stems from a real and perceived dumbing-down of the role and involvement of the Church and related institutions” said the Prime Minister ,
while he whispered on the side ”no Law , no Constitution nor Blackmoor can stop my examples .
I am astonished, especially as making less intellectually demanding and sophisticated individuals follow the instructions to call people names where ever they meet them , it can be in funerals etc. etc. as they sucking their salt not being able to question ”where de money come from”.
Baffling I say .
it gets more bizarre by the minute. Has Skerrit gone bonkers?
No, not bonkers. Just given too much power and adulation. It has gone straight to his head.
State and church should be separate. Now you have a ministry for churches. will churches and church goers be expected to owe their allegiance to the government? What are the repercussions? Government should have no say in church affairs. Which church/religion will get priority? If the minister is a catholic will catholics get more support than Methodist or 7th Day or Islam? What the hell is going on in that country? Your concern about crime etc has nothing to do with the church.
Food 4 thought. IT IS WRITTEN!!!
JN. 6:70-71 Then Jesus replied, “Have I not chosen you, the Twelve? Yet one of you is a devil!” 71(He meant Judas, the son of Simon Iscariot, who, though one of the Twelve, was later to betray him.)
John 13:27 As soon as Judas took the bread, Satan entered into him. So Jesus told him, “What you are about to do, do quickly.”
Matthew 27:3-5 When Judas, who had betrayed him, saw that Jesus was condemned, he was seized with remorse and returned the thirty pieces of silver to the chief priests and the elders. 4″I have sinned,” he said, “for I have betrayed innocent blood.” “What is that to us?” they replied. “That’s your responsibility.” 5So Judas threw the money into the temple and left. Then he went away and hanged himself.
Acts 1:17-18 For he was numbered with us, and had obtained part of this ministry.
18 Now this man purchased a field with the reward of iniquity; and falling headlong, he burst asunder in the midst, and all his…
Has this guy lost his marbles? I guess everything is going so well that we have time to assign a minister to matters relating to the church. Is there an election on the horizon?
First this MP from Roseau South crosses the floor, now we have a minister of church.
Un-freaking-believable!!
So Skerrit is not satisfied with the sale of the church so he wants to completely own the church of God? Because of his hypocrisy and the hypocrisy of the church, he created a minister of ECCLESIASTES? This newly formed ministry is no doubt Skerrit’s way of mocking the church because he knows to well what the church went through when JUDAS ISCARIOT betrayed Jesus Christ, during Easter. So in essence, Skerrit formed the Ministry of Ecclesiastical in memory of, and to accommodate Judas Iscarriot. But Skerrit, the author of the great book of Ecclesiastes is “The Preacher” whom voice you have silenced in Dominica and, the key word in the great book of Ecclesiastes is “VAIN”, which means futility and the key message of Ecclesiastes is, “REMEMBER God, because nothing lasts forever. So enjoy your mischief and deception while you have breath Mr. Skerrit
Isn’t church and state supposed to be separate????
But I will be honest Skerrit is one smart mofo…. has there been such a Ministry ever in history?
When a survey is done and your popularity is at an all time low, plead your cause to the dumb, deaf and mute churches who leaders are at awaiting their turn to be served a slight of the pie.
Skerrit forgot to name minister for judicial interference. After all he already decides what goes in the court why not make it official. As for the ecclesiastic affairs Minister he already all up in there; Bishop, Pastors yo tout dayjar payyeh pour. (Excuse the spelling.)