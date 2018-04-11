Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, has announced that the government is seeking a closer and stronger relationship with the church and he has named a Minister of Ecclesiastical Affairs.

Catherine Daniel will now lead that new ministry.

In an address to the nation on Tuesday evening, Skerrit said the move was in response to calls for an incorporation of Christian values in walks of life in Dominica.

“This is in direct response to the calls by many, for a much deeper incorporation of Christian values and principles into every walk of life, including, but not limited to the functioning of government and especially in the everyday management and operation of our schools,” he stated.

He outlined some of the responsibilities of the new Minister of Ecclesiastical Affairs.

“There will be a Minister of Ecclesiastical Affairs and that person’s remit shall involve the strengthening of relations with the Church as well as the incorporation of religious studies and programs into all facets of the society, not least of which will be schools,” Skerrit stated. “I strongly believe that much of today’s crime and other antisocial behavior stems from a real and perceived dumbing-down of the role and involvement of the Church and related institutions, in nurturing values and influencing lifestyles and attitudes.”

The Prime Minister said he looks forward to a closer relationship between the government and church.

“I am very excited about this new construct and I look forward to a much closer and stronger relationship between the Government and the Church, and for society as a whole to benefit from the expected transformation that will be derived, therefrom,” he stated.