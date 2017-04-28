Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has vowed that his Labour Party Administration will be addressing the quality and conditions of rental apartments in Dominica.

The Prime Minister made these remarks while addressing the handing over ceremony of 60 apartments in Bath Estate and Elmshall on Thursday.

Skerrit said that there have too many complaints by renters about the conditions of some of these properties.

“I am sending a message to those of you who are renting homes for people in Dominica that we will be addressing this issue because I go to too many homes and there are too many complaints in this country about the condition and the quality of rental apartments in Dominica,” he said.

Skerrit highlighted some of the challenges renters are being faced with.

“No electricity in some cases, no washroom facilities, infested countertops and kitchen cupboards, toilets not functioning properly, and you have to be walking after a landlord day in day out …but let a month pass without you paying them and they want to kick you out,” he stated.

Prime Minister Skerrit mentioned that this as a serious matter confronting our country.

“There are too many landlords who are taking advantage of poor unsuspecting citizens and we have a duty to address this,” he stated.

Skerrit further stated that his Government is not relenting with their move towards ensuring that every citizen have a decent home to call their own in respective of who they are.