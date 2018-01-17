Gov’t to create 1,100 jobs for those made redundant by MariaDominica News Online - Wednesday, January 17th, 2018 at 3:20 PM
Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, has announced that the cabinet has taken the decision to create 1,100 jobs to engage those made redundant and displaced by Hurricane Maria.
He said at a press conference on Wednesday that the jobs will be for skilled and unskilled workers and are to begin on March 1, 2018, with funds from the Citizenship By Investment Program.
“It is the government’s view, while we will be building homes, putting roofs back on our heads, building roads, building river defenses, building schools, we should not lose sight of the human aspect of development,” he stated. “And therefore we need to ensure that we can maintain the sanity and the dignity of our citizens.”
Skerrit has indicated that the exercise is going to be costly.
“But in our view it will be an investment that is worthwhile because the cost of repairing any potential damage will be more significant to the country and in the process we want to ensure that men, in particular, can maintain their respect and rightful place in their household, as head of the household because if they are unable to bring a pay packet at the end of the month, they may lose that position, a position that has been given to them by God,” Skerrit said. “It is clear in the bible and it must not only be in name, it must be in practice.”
Skerrit pointed out that if a person is “unable to bring a paycheck as a husband or boyfriend to your girlfriend or to your wife, then you have a problem.”
“While it may sound like a laughing matter, it is a serious matter,” he said. “And in very clear reflection, from the government’s standpoint, in consultation with various individuals, we’ve decided to create these 1,100 jobs, paid for by the government of Dominica with funds from the CBI to engage people who have been displaced because these people still have their mortgages, these people still have to eat, these people still have to send their children to school and on top of that they still have to find monies to fix their homes that have been destroyed by the hurricane.”
He said the Cabinet Secretary will provide details to the public next Monday on applying and registering.
“We have created a unit that will be responsible for managing this…” he noted.
Skerrit also explained that the new initiative will be separate and distinct from the National Employment Program (NEP) with a new administration to oversee it.
19 Comments
Horse manure. Plain and simple horse manure.
Mr. P.M, you have been in office over 14 years and the unemployment rate has increased to 26% which is the third highest in the Caribbean. Now you are promising 1100 jobs. You can continue to fool your RED CLINIC recipients, but not intellectually savvy Dominicans. Your non-job creation record speaks for itself.
Roosevelt Skeritt never ceases to amaze me. Mr. Linton and UWP promised the people of Dominica, they could create three thousand jobs in five years, Skeritt found the promise to be ridiculous. The economy is in a tail spin, post Maria, he is trying to fool Dominicans, by telling them he going create one thousand job. What is more unbelievable, pre Maria, he could not create five hundred jobs, as a result, he had to revert to the red clinic and NEP.
He won’t be satisfied until he’s run the country down into the ground. This cannot be right. Government employees already know that yhe really is going to be a wage freeze for the foreseeable future. How do you justify paying all the NEP workers and this additional 1100 off the public purse. The future doesn’t look so bright
Is this George Orwell 1984? How many “ADMINISTRATIONS” do we need to govern a country of 50,000 people?
In case Dominicans have not figured it out, Dominica will soon be the new north Korea. Open your eyes and be delivered- you have been hypnotized.
Mr Skeritt I see you mention men keeping there place in their homes. There are women out there who do the work of mother and father, they work twice as hard and many of them are the bread winners. That statement by you Sir sends a disturbing message of how you perceive women. Are one if those men who believe men are superior to women?
2018 and Mr Skerrit spouts about the Man taking the money home for the woman waiting for him.Also when has God given this as the ordained right?No wonder we struggle when the so called leader babbling on like this.
Regarding employment,the Government should have set up a TASK force months ago to help in reconstruction.Teams of workers distributed across the island to help in re-roofing under the supervision of construction companies on island,
Outside agencies have already seen the complete ineptitude of this government and SKERITT.No future with this man in power.
I was not going to comment but this guy is so primitive in thoughts & deeds That I have to call him out.
This is not fit to be a dog catcher. Backward Skerrit to think so antiquated. All over the world women are leading. Right here in DA there are a two fold sometimes 3 more girls graduating from high school & college than boys. Skerrit dotish man!
skerrit why are you bend on subjecting dominicans to this kind of dependence on you??????? is that what making you feel good about yourself?????/// do you have an inferiority complex????????? that you cannot get cure from????????
We are now plunging into a socialist state rapidly. Mr. Skerrit your administration has created an environment of desperation before maria. Let me remind you of the following; DCP closed, call center closed, breezemart closed, agriculture reduced to almost nothing, tourism anemic, construction projects done by foriegn companies, multy million dollar infrastructure built by foreigners and foriegn hands. The economic engine that needed to get people out of poverty independent and working never got started. Begging china and Venezuela for funds without finding markets for Dominica produce was your philosophy. Welfare was your economic policy. Now maria you want to create 1, 100 jobs useing CBI money. When will this stupidity end? If these jobs are not related to production then it is going to be unsustainable and a waste of time. Any idiot knows in a society thier are jobs that are normal cost with little or know financial returns to which most gov jobs fall under. I am sick and tired
of these overnight schemes that plunge this country further into desperation. Your excuse is human aspect and brain dead people believe that deceptive excuse. I did not pay for an education to remain a fool, a beggar, a dependent of the state, or a blind follower. To build resilience people needed to be gainfully employed so they can afford insurance for disaster, have money in the bank, have health insurance, have good retirement plan, have investment in infrastructure and business in thier country. For 17 years non of this was your priority and you minister is thanking God Dominica poor so they resilient. If you care about the human aspect why have you not created an environment where private sector growth and business florish. Why have you not found markets for Dominica produce to encourage export in not one of these so called friendly countries? Why do you insist on keeping men begging and dependent? Why do you keep rewording these same policies that has not worked?
Skerrito Is Maduro’s little brother. Papa died a few years ago. Fwd we go into Skerritismo
I’ve been waiting for a while now for him to come up with a gimmick like that.
1. How can you or the government create jobs unless all these people are employed by the government itself?
2. This has got nothing to do with creating jobs. Since the government has to pay the 1,100 they are nothing but handouts from the government because I believe that most of them will actually be working for Astaphan, Nassief and a few others.
4. These jobs are not sustainable, at best I guess for a year if that. I would call them artificial.
5. What is the structure gonna be like? Everybody receiving the same wages?
6. Who is going to select the 1,100? I guess it’s going to be Skerrit.
7. We all know now where this is going to go. Like the grants for the farmers and the grant for the small businesses it will be all kept within the red family. Now there are even more citizens indebted to the PM and we all know where this is going to end. He will call in all these favours at the next election.
How long will these jobs last?? And how does the CBI money belongs to the gov? I thought it’s the people of Dominica money? This guy going to add another 1100 people to the NEP? How is he going to maintain paying all these people from the treasury? What type of jobs are these jobs?
More NEP more passport to sell to pay those NEP government workers. Best the private sector give up and go and work for government too. We will become like North Korea. The government NEEDS to assist in the creation of an enviroment that allows for development and growth of businesses. Making it verry attractive for Foreign Direct Investments to come here and hire locals. Ross is still a problem. What will happen if Clear Harbor suddenly closes like how they did in St Kitts God forbid? We keep putting all our eggs in one basket and not setting up the playing field for real growth.
Wawwwww….its been a while since I’ve read a constructive comment on DNO.
I totally agree and this is exactly what our country is lacking in such a time as this. Its a sad fate that the private sector has laid off so many employees, yet the public sector is unable to not only accommodate all but at least half of these workers.
Secondly, agriculture should be thriving now and where is it? Too much politics in our nation and the government needs to stop putting pampers on adults. Stop giving men fishes, its time to teach them to fish.
Way I see it is the citizens passports and so is the citizens money. Now they need work if he can create work with the people passport money then why not nah man
Maybe he can take some of that money and opening a canning plant for the fruits. Then send some of his beggars or go himself and beg china India and other emerging markets to buy our canned goods. The factory alone can employ a goood many people. There’s ways of getting the place going but them man need vision yo aveg