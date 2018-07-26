Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Roosevelt Skerrit have revealed that in this financial year, his government will engage stakeholders on issues relating to the use of marijuana for medical purposes.

In recent times there have been discussions among various entities as it relates to the legalization of marijuana in Dominica, as this has happened in some countries in the region and around the world.

Speaking in parliament on Wednesday during this budget presentation, Skerrit said stakeholders will be engaged on the now illegal herb for medical purposes and even decriminalization.

“Madam Speaker at the recent Heads of Government CARICOM meeting in Jamaica, a report by the CARICOM Regional Commission on marijuana was presented, which highlighted a number of recommendations in respect of our approach to marijuana,” he said. “In this financial year, this Government will engage stakeholders on issues relating to use of marijuana in Dominica for medical purposes and possible decriminalisation..”

According to him, a task force will be appointed to advance or coordinate the public dialogue and the CARICOM Regional Commission report will serve as a basis for discussion.

The issue of marijuana and its legalization have been a topic of much discussion lately.

The opposition United Workers Party (UWP) has called for urgent action by parliament to legalize the herb while the ruling Dominica Labour Party (DLP) said now is the time for serious discussion on it.

However, Skerrit said on a radio program that the UWP’s argument lacks conviction.

The debate on the matter has been raging for years now.

In December 2106, Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit said the government would seriously consider medical marijuana in 2017 with a ‘structured’ and ‘informed dialogue.’

In July 2016, now “independent” Parliamentary Representative for the Roseau Central Constituency, Joseph Isaac stated that it was time for officials to seriously consider the decriminalization of marijuana, and expressed his willingness to “lead the mission” towards this objective.

In 2014, Skerrit revealed plans to review and perhaps alter Dominica’s marijuana laws, with the view to lifting some restrictions. However, he emphasized that the government was not prepared to lift the ban on the use of the herb completely.

In 2012, Attorney General, Levi Peter, made it clear that the drug would not soon be legalized, stating that, “Marijuana will continue to be an illegal substance in Dominica in the foreseeable future.”

Attorneys Henry Shillingford and Tiyani Behanzin have also called for legalizing marijuana in Dominica.

Marijuana has been classified as a ‘Class B’ drug in Dominica meaning that it is illegal to possess, cultivate, or sell the substance.