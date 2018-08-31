Minister for Tourism and Culture Senator Robert Tonge has announced the government’s intention to begin empowering wardens to charge people for littering.

He made that announcement at a press conference held at the Prevost Cinemall on Wednesday.

According to Tonge, it is important to take care of the environment and to dispose of garbage properly.

“It also comes down to the persons who walk in the city and who are indiscriminately littering, that needs to stop and through the government and also through the Minister of Environment, the intention is to begin to empower litter wardens to begin charging people,” he revealed. “We have to do that.”

He went on to say not everyone will adhere to the rules and those who fail to do so will have to take into consideration the fines will not be too exorbitant, “but if I charge you five to ten times every day hopefully you will learn from your mistakes.”

Tonge explained that there are signs that say $5,000 for littering but he thinks this is too steep and needs to be adjusted.

“Just imagine if you are a litter warden and you see your friend throwing garbage to charge him $5,000, more than likely you will say, I am not going to do that,” Tonge explained.

Tonge also stated that commercial entities should not be placing garbage on the street.

“Many times or all the time we see these commercial entities putting garbage outside. Commercial entities are not supposed to put garbage outside,” Tonge warned.

He called on all commercial companies and those at Portsmouth who host activities on the beach to dispose of their garbage properly.

“The disposal of garbage is not the responsibility of the town council, it is your responsibility,” he remarked. “You have to pay someone to dispose of your garbage.”