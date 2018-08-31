Gov’t to get tough on litteringDominica News Online - Friday, August 31st, 2018 at 9:34 AM
Minister for Tourism and Culture Senator Robert Tonge has announced the government’s intention to begin empowering wardens to charge people for littering.
He made that announcement at a press conference held at the Prevost Cinemall on Wednesday.
According to Tonge, it is important to take care of the environment and to dispose of garbage properly.
“It also comes down to the persons who walk in the city and who are indiscriminately littering, that needs to stop and through the government and also through the Minister of Environment, the intention is to begin to empower litter wardens to begin charging people,” he revealed. “We have to do that.”
He went on to say not everyone will adhere to the rules and those who fail to do so will have to take into consideration the fines will not be too exorbitant, “but if I charge you five to ten times every day hopefully you will learn from your mistakes.”
Tonge explained that there are signs that say $5,000 for littering but he thinks this is too steep and needs to be adjusted.
“Just imagine if you are a litter warden and you see your friend throwing garbage to charge him $5,000, more than likely you will say, I am not going to do that,” Tonge explained.
Tonge also stated that commercial entities should not be placing garbage on the street.
“Many times or all the time we see these commercial entities putting garbage outside. Commercial entities are not supposed to put garbage outside,” Tonge warned.
He called on all commercial companies and those at Portsmouth who host activities on the beach to dispose of their garbage properly.
“The disposal of garbage is not the responsibility of the town council, it is your responsibility,” he remarked. “You have to pay someone to dispose of your garbage.”
10 Comments
Robbie this is a piece of confusion .Come on man tell the people that Dominicans litter too much and you will do:
a), b) and c)…You mean with the seriousness of the litter problem you are telling us that “”it is your intention”? Robbie when will you wake up from that dream?
What method will be used to monitor those who wantonly throw their garbage through the vehicle’s window???
Robbie are your shame glands dried Robbie? Convert the intention into reality man.
Chuppees. Have you been sleeping all these years.
Good. There’s simply no excuse for just throwing rubbish everywhere.
Talk, talk, talk and more talk. We heard it all before, last time some 18 month ago!!!
Littering is a serious problem in Dominica. Education combined with legislation should be employed to discourage people to refrain from this unhealthy practice. Cleanliness is godliness if you ask me.
“He went on to say not everyone will adhere to the rules… the fines will not be too exorbitant”. Now Mr. Tongue, sir, you see where the problem resides? You as the minister are saying that wardens will not want to charge their friends $5,000. This to me is foolishness. Why would an employee refuse to do what he/she is supposed to? This statement tells me that you are not serious. Indeed, the fees should be INCREASED and those found littering must be made to pay FORTWITH!!! It is ONLY when offenders are touched ECONOMICALLY that they take heed. So disappointed at this section of your statement. None-the-less, do have yourself a reflective day!
ABRIGADO!
Like the international airport, when the DLP came in power they met a clean and litter free Dominica. The UWP had taken that litter thing very seriously to the point that people were scared of littering. In fact as a bus driver we were forced to warn our passengers not to throw anything out of the window because we would be charged. In fact it was at that time ALL buses were required to put a garbage bin in their buses. The DLP came and turned a blind eyes to the point that persons felt lettering became legal. In fact I believe it was Mr. Tonge that once said in words to this effect, that the then fine was too high and since Dominicans know each other it was hard for anyone to implement that law. These guys destroyed everything about Dominica and made Dominica a FILTHY nation in every sense of the word
All i have to say is i hope so and not no too show too flam
YES! Please keep our streets clean.
Boy after that crap just freaking resign!!! It’s exactly when someone gets charged $5,000 and this is PUBLICIZED, that others will behave. Robbie have you ever heard of the word deterrent?
And as far as I remember we have litter wardens. What the heck have they been doing?