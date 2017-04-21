Gov’t to host national consultation on development prospects for DominicaGov't press release - Friday, April 21st, 2017 at 9:05 AM
Roseau, Dominica (April 21, 2017) — The Government of the Commonwealth of Dominica has announced that it will host a national consultation under the theme, “Development Prospects for Dominica within the context of the Citizenship By Investment Programme (CBIP) as a platform for raising the funds necessary to Finance Development Activities”.
The consultation is slated for Monday, April 24th at the State House Conference Center starting at 9:00 a.m.
The consultation will take the form of presentations by the Honourable Prime Minister and Minister for Finance and the Financial Secretary, to be followed by a panel discussion on various facets of development and development financing.
A wide cross-section of the population has been invited to participate including all members of Parliament, social organisations, representative religious organisations, trade unions, public officials, the banking sector, developers and prospective developers of projects funded by CBI and agents of the CBIP. The general public will also have the opportunity to see and hear the discussions via live television, radio, and Internet broadcast of this important consultation.
It is the expectation that people of Dominica and the public at large will find this event an educational one and one that raises the discussion on development to a higher level of understanding.
Meanwhile, the Government of Dominica has been conducting a series of town hall and community meetings aimed at discussing development prospects particularly within the context of the Citizenship By Investment Programme being a means of raising the necessary funds to finance development programmes. Throughout these town hall discussions, the Government has provided updates on priority programmes and projects that are being implemented making special mention of those that are funded by the revenues raised under the CBIP.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
4 Comments
To the ordinary labourites this sounds like a government in action. To understand context we review words before and after. Let’s use same mindset. This government has been in power since 2000. It has now been 17 years. What happened to the development plans from your four manifestos? Recently we have seen the use of town hall meeting for the distribution of millions to communities and groups that had no plans in place as to how they are going to use these funds in a sustainable way to regenerate more economical activity. 99 percent of these funds will go into unsustainable social programs. Today after 17 years of begging, wasted opportunities, lies, deception, millions on campaign and 2 years after winning a general election the government announces national consultation on Dev. Prospects. It indicates 1. They have no ideas, 2. They have failed to take the country forward 3. The realization that CBI money is not forever. Dominica needs a change of government. Thats it!!
laughable. It will be circus with everyone trying to propose pipe dreams and pies in the sky. Some will be relevant but the procedures of execution will be asinine. While a small amount will be on point and timely. In the End, the powers that be will continue to push ahead with the plans they already have in motion and do what they want. although prudent to engage the stakeholders of the country, keep in mind that too many cooks spoil the soup. select ingredients will be accepted in the pot. again, elections are near, and they (government and opposition) need ideas that sound good to the people.
What do you people want? The level of negativity is just sickening. Go get a life….
Didn’t Baron-mess Scotland,after TE Erica, come up with a plan to construct with funding from who knows where,a fantastic,once in a lifetime scheme that would propel Dominica into the next millennium?Where is it?