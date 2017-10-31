Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, has announced that the government will maintain the public sector following the devastation of Hurricane Maria but warned public servants that they should report to work.

He was speaking at the government daily press briefing on Monday morning.

“You as a public servant cannot not show up for work or be at your home cooking all day and eating all day while the rest of us come to work … we have to work,” he stated adding that he will not be tolerating any indication of laziness and indifference by public officers in the execution of their duties.

He stated that the government will do everything possible to keep the public service afloat.

“We will do everything possible, humanly possible and behalf of the Almighty to ensure results to sustain the public service but people have to work,” he remarked. “Everybody has to work.”

He said public servants should be prepared to demonstrate seriousness about their duties and responsibilities noting that what they put in is what they get out.

“So if you put in diligence and commitment and dedication, you shall receive that,” he noted.

The Prime Minister also appealed to the private sector not to rush to terminate workers. Concerns have been raised over the large number of Dominicans whose jobs were terminated after the disaster.

“It cannot always be about the bottom line. We all have difficult circumstances,” he said. “The government hasn’t earned a dollar from taxation or duties from September 18 but we pay all our debts and all our legal obligations at the end of September and we will be paying all our salaries and all our legal obligations at the end of October. We should not rush to terminate people who have been so good to us and for bringing wealth to us. So let us hold people’s hands at least for the next few months so we could all have a good Christmas in the circumstances that we can buy our little ham and our little turkey.”

He added, “We have to hold on to people’s hands as long a possible. Do not rush to terminate because most of you will be getting insurance money, plus some of you all will be getting insurance money for loss of business, so the little insurance money you getting for loss of business, hold on to your staff who have been good to you, who allow you to make all of those millions…”