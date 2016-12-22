Gov’t to seriously consider medical marijuana in 2017Dominica News Online - Thursday, December 22nd, 2016 at 2:11 PM
Chiming in on the highly controversial topic of the legalization of marijuana in Dominica, Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, has said that a structured approach will be taken to discussing the issue of medical marijuana in 2017.
Speaking on Kairi’s ‘Real Talk’ program, on Wednesday, Skerrit explained that the topic must be discussed in a focused and informed manner, in order to take full advantage of the use of the herb, which many have sworn has saved their lives.
“We have started the conversation. I think we maybe need to put a better structure in place where we can have a more structured, informed dialogue or discussion on medical marijuana, to see how we can take advantage of this. I think in the new year you will see a more focused, more structured approach to the discussion…” he expressed. “I think that if there is a plant in our country which people are swearing by as having saved their lives or assisted them in reducing the pain or managing their ailment, then I think it is important for there to be a very serious discussion about it, and to see how we can go about taking advantage of this development.”
He suggested that Dominica could adopt and tweak measures from other countries who have been successful in the use of medical marijuana.
The Prime Minister stated that while the government is not opposed to the eventual legalization of the herb, several things must be carefully considered before such a decision is brought forward.
“It is not something that we are opposed to, but it has to be in a very structured and focused manner—rather than just legalizing the herb. I don’t think that is the approach that we should take to the discussion…” he stated.
Skerrit said that very serious discussions must take place, before letting “the country decide, at an appropriate time, how we proceed with addressing the issue of marijuana for medicinal purposes.”
The issue of marijuana legalization has been heavily discussed in Dominica.
In July, Parliamentary Representative for the Roseau Central Constituency, Joseph Isaac stated that it was time for officials to seriously consider the decriminalization of marijuana, and expressed his willingness to “lead the mission” towards this objective.
In 2012, Attorney General, Levi Peter, made it clear that the drug would not soon be legalized, stating that, “Marijuana will continue to be an illegal substance in Dominica in the foreseeable future.”
Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, in 2014, revealed plans to review and perhaps alter Dominica’s marijuana laws, with the view to lifting some restrictions. However, he emphasized that the government was not prepared to lift the ban on the use of the herb completely.
Marijuana has been classified as a ‘Class B’ drug in Dominica meaning that it is illegal to possess, cultivate, or sell the substance.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
18 Comments
In 2012, Attorney General, Levi Peter, made it clear that the drug would not soon be legalized, stating that, “Marijuana will continue to be an illegal substance in Dominica in the foreseeable future.” They have no intention of doing so. At least not under Peter’s watch. You would swear he was guarding the North Wall.
Still just talk. A structured approach to ” discussing the issue”. People dont you ever be fooled. The AG himself has said that it will NOT be decriminalized anywhere in the unforeseeable future. This is just another rouse because elections are on their way again. It was the same thing the last time! This is not something being seriously considered. If it is only now you want to have a “structured” discussion about the matter. i think we as thinking people have the power to find facts on our own and come to our own conclusions about a matter without the charade of these meetings and discussions. The facts are out there about the benefits and the negatives. the benefits far outweigh the negatives. A stance should have already been taken with only discussions about how it will be implemented is a safe and secure manner. Not to try and only now act like you want to know about the issue.
*foreseeable not un..
Mr Lennard Pappy Baptiste is a visionary. He was a buy of agricultural produce to ship to the Virgin Islands, in his day. Customers would hire buses to flock his super market in C B. He had been advocating the opportunities in marijuana farming for years. Had he been taken on, we would have had a structure in place for the masses to benefit from marijuana farming. Now Mr Skerrit , we are last cacarat who will benefit from a legal marijuana production and trade.
MASSACRE, we should produce for the rich countries and control our local use. What’s wrong with that. Control, and manage!!!!
They feel medical marijuana saved their life. I would state, it probably helps them to live a few years longer and ease the pain. We should know, even though it stabilizes their pain, in the end it will not work for, sooner or later they will die; the same for any sort of medication.
Eat and drink well – nutritiously, sleep well, live well, be kind, treat others as you expect them to treat you (The Golden Rule) and worship God. The latter is not the least but foremost, and no one will need medicinal marijuana and even medication.
Note how many people live a long life without medicinal marijuana and even medication for that matter.
Medicinal marijuana could be addictive.. In 2017 when the discussion commences, we will have more to say on this matter.
Scare-it sees his chances are getting slimmer by the minute; So choo-poul. Whatever it takes for him to remain in power; “BY ANY MEANS NECESSARY.” Hahaha…Not even free cocaine will help him win this time around.
No do not legalize it.. its better to have it decriminalized… that way the government can control the use of it… Skerit will do anything to win election this time.
The Ball is now in Isaac’s court…Let’s start the discussions…..
talk is cheap let us see the real action mr PM the idea is progressive
Now you Talking Mr. P.M….Now you talking………
I smell election……
This the craziest thing I have ever heard in Dominica.
How much studies have our Health officials made on this Marijuana drug medical use?
We have to understand that all the rich countries that are using this drugs have many social programs for their citizens who become addicted to fall back into .
What support systems we have in Dominica for such things?
PMH does not even have medications for basic illnesses but we want to explore marijuana use?
Some people are looking to gain big time on the sale and use of drugs .
We in Dominica always so quick to copy the wrong things from developed countries.
You are correct.
There are some studies (USA, Australia, Germany, Czech, Nederland and others countries) around the world on Marijuana medical use. Very helpful for example for Parkinson, Alzheimer, sclerosis multiplex, and improving quality of life with cancer. Just watch web.
By the way, some people has good profit from sale of marijuana now, and pay no taxes :-)
It is fact that marijuana is a non addictive drug. However it is not recommended for everyone. Just like other drugs shouldnt be taken by any and everyone.
Legalize it
ELECTION SEASON IS NEAR don’t drink this false hope filled with lies
It was about time……..