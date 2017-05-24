Gov’t unaware of Monfared’s troubles before 2016 – BaronDominica News Online - Wednesday, May 24th, 2017 at 10:07 AM
Foreign Minister, Francine Baron, has said that the Government of Dominica was unaware that ex-Dominican diplomat and Iranian national, Ali Reza Ziba Halat Monfared was in legal hot water before January 2016.
She was responding to questions posed by Opposition Leader, Lennox Linton in Parliament on Tuesday.
“Madam Speaker, the Government of Dominica was not aware on or before January 2016 that Mr. Monfared was a person of interest to law enforcement authorities in Iran,” she stated.
During the sitting of the House, Linton wanted to know how the government became aware that Monfared was a person of interest to the authorities in Iran on or before January, 20, 2015.
In response, Baron noted that in or about January 2016 the government became aware “informally” of a dispute between Monfared and a business partner in Malaysia “which resulted in complaints being made against him to the police.”
“It was decided then that in the circumstances, it would not be in the best interest of Dominica that he continues to represent our interest,” she said.
Monfared was arrested after an international manhunt in the Dominican Republic on allegations of being involved in Iran’s biggest-ever corruption scandal.
He was issued a Dominican diplomatic passport in March 2015. He was involved in the controversial mydominicatradehouse.com website and was described as a friend of Dominica and was passionate about the island. The website claimed that My Dominica Trade House, was a company that was based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, with three local companies in Dominica. These companies, the site said, provided limousine taxi services, aqua prawn farming facility and energy solution that they said were completely based on green energy. The website is no longer active.
His diplomatic passport was revoked in January 2016.
Controversy over Monfared deepened when photos surfaced of him hosting lavish gatherings for numerous Dominican officials in Malaysia.
Reports indicate that Monfared had various passports and had managed to escape extradition at least once when he was briefly detained in Malaysia.
After he was arrested, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Dominica said due diligence was followed in granting Monfared a diplomatic passport.
The matter concerning Monfared was one in a series of embarrassing situations where appointed diplomats of Dominica found themselves in hot water with the law and which shone the international spotlight on Dominica. Others include Chinese billionaire Ng Lap Seng and former Nigerian minister, Diezani Alison-Madueke.
In the fallout, Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit, in an address to the nation, expressed regret over events pertaining to some people who were appointed diplomats of Dominica and revealed that a new policy will guide the government in appointing diplomats in the future.
The government has to speak the truth and it is they didn’t care about the reputation of Monfared.If Skerritt had practised good governance,as his predesessors did and which is the right thing to do,he would have been made aware,but he likes the shadows and the dark and to keep the citizens in darkness with regards to his moves and actions so he just didn’t care.However the old saying that ignorance of the law is no excuse applies here.We will not accept this lame excuse by Skerritt and his supporters.
Francine you to lie. you keep forgetting you all dlp god roosvelt told us that u all checked and doubled checked his background.
When you are fooled by a fool you become a FOOLISH FOOL; this DLP administration came into office by deception and lies; rules by deception and lies and will self destruct and leave office by their own deception and lies.
Give us a break
Do the journalist at DNO consider asking questions such as:
– Therefore, what were the outcomes of the security checks on this individual before he was issued a diplomatic passport?
– Are we still utilizing the same company to do these security checks?
What has happened to Dominicans. Many of these Ministers, Permanent Secretaries, supporters of the DLP are in church every Sunday, some even preaching and these people support corruption they turn a blind eye to wrong doings, the very things that the WORD of God condems. This is HYPOCRISY to the highest order and very insulting to believers in GOD, i am ashamed. Dominicans it is better to be on the side of right even if you are unpopular than to be on the side of MAN.
Who are you all trying to fool? Fool only the illiterates who agree to follow the gov’t like mouton “bataly.”
Sometimes it is. Better o say that I goofed. Mr P. M. Simple say that Mr.that Mr. Monafared is a good for nothing
There are other screening list that the government should have paid for these a really expensive but worth it.. The world-check screening list is what most Organization uses and nobody ask if Monfared was on this.smh.
Lennox need to ask educated stuff and not stuff to raise propaganda. Ask them:
What screening List do they use during due diligence? e.g Word-Check etc.
Did Monfared name show up on the World-Check Listing?
Did Monfared Country of Residence appear on this listing?
What is the procedure if an applicant name appear as a terrorist financier?
What his the procedure if the applicant is from a UN sanction country? e.g Iran, North Korea
Do you use WORLD-CHECK screening list to query applicants before issue ?
What Risk Management company is employed as part of CBI ?
What is this company due diligence processes?
Lennox you need to come prepared for these things..stupz
Ask educated questions so people can get the truth not stuff you ask and they…
Sure. they that know everybody business.
This is the type of Ministers Dominicans have in Parliament..Men and Women who would lie to the population and the world, only to save face while Dominica continues to be dragged through the mud..
Just ask them questions and wait for them to soil up the place with lies and distractions..
It is hard to convince me or anyone that the government of Dominica did not know Monfared was a wanted man before January 2016? First, lets go back to an article from DNO on June 2015, and we will notice the PM NEVER EVER mentioned the person by name, as if to suggest that he knew there was something fishy about him: http://dominicanewsonline.com/news/homepage/news/general/controversy-rages-over-my-dominica-trade-house/
2. Ms. Baron, before I got my US Green card 25 years ago, the US, as part of knowing about me requested a police record from me just to make sure I had not committed any crime or was not a person of interest to the police. Are you telling me that before you gave Monfared his regular passport you did not contact Iran to see if Monfared was of interest? That’s scary to world security
That they like we… Nice things cut de fancy cake in your expensive suit Skerrit & Friends… Dominicans will suffer for it
Lier leir pants on fire
He was a wanted person all over the world and Dominica was good enough to capture him for the world. That count for something or a huge reward. Well done Dominica government
These folks can spin this how they want. If it was Monfared alone I would understand, however it is a bunch of other folks. These people have money and shady records and paid handsomely for diplomatic passports to have a means to escape law. The money they offered was too good to pass up. Greed and desperation will drive most people to do stupid things especially men with no values like our leaders. Iran should try to retrieve all funds let me see how many crabs would run in thier holes and hide.
The government was aware he was wanted, yet he was in Dominica just before his arrest. Why then was allowed in and then allowed to leave the island with the passport, which was said to be cancelled (yet pics show it wasn’t, but later doctored to show it was)? Is this not a case of government aiding a fugitive?
as to the question and your answer Francine about the names of the Diplomats whose passport was revoked and you gave a most stupid answer that Linton did not ask specifically about Monfered. he asked for the names of Diplomats. a exam teacher ask her student to name or give a list of certain things – the students don’t go back to the teacher and say well i did not give that name or thing because you did not ask specifically for it. You are so stupid and expect right thinking people to believe you foolish answer
so Government – heard rumours from a business man about Monfered – did not contact or get information from the government of Iran, to revoke the diplomatic passport? Francine keep on talking the truth shall set you free and too the lies will embarass you
This is a bunch of misinformation by Ms Baron. How can you issue a diplomatic passport without initiating the proper vetting procedure? This twisted and untruthful explanation holds no credence with the Dominican people.
Go gather your fools at Lagon and tell them your balderdash.Dont insult other Dominicans.
SKERRIT MUST GO!
SKERRIT MUST GO!
SKERRIT MUST GO NOW!
Is K.Darroux the one behind MONFARED?
GANG OF EVIL MEN AND WOMEN!
If Francine’s claim is genuine all I can say is that our intelligence service is crap. Put that in your pipe and smoke it Blackmoore
Minister of foriegn affairs, you are saying, government did not know? That’s a foolish excuse, not to know, it’s a clear indication that due diligence was not done. Stop giving foolish answers to the questions ask. You are really in the right ministry: foriegn foriegn affairs.
The government just keep on lying
Apparently, the term diplomat means that he held a “Dominican Diplomatic Passport at some point.” I thought we “Never” sold Diplomatic Passports. It’s very funny to read the Foreign Minister’s responses in Parliament, to something that the government stated never existed. I’m wondering whether or not I am in the Twilight Zone with Skerrit, Francine and others? Who knows at this point? Up is now down and down is up. Everything with this government is upside down it seems. I’m sure it’s the same deal with the former Nigerian Oil Minister. Francine moo-moo when faced with the truth.
Monstered wants to return to Dominica, cause he’s got some millions somewhere on de Eye-lan.
It can take days…weeks..months…years…but the truth about all that “bobol” must come out…..”Truth” is like oil….doh matter how you try to touffay it — it shows up…..
Before giving a person citizenship in your country, one have to inquire everything about that person, even calling their country for more information. Do like the United States, inquire about everything.
We also need to upgrade some of our resources to collect information. Our technology is not advanced enough to undertake proper vetting procedures
nonsense.
Special Branch have the equipment, don’t be fooled for an instant.
It would have been better if Francine Baron kept quiet. She is making excuses/trying to cover their mistakes.
Surely checks should have been carried out, especially on a so called ‘diplomat’, before granting him any perks or special conditions?
Another thing – when was Monfared arrested again? What country passport or passports did he have?
How long was he in Dominica?
“After he was arrested, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Dominica said due diligence was followed in granting Monfared a diplomatic passport.”
Replace due diligence with “enough money”
Eh? Well dese people have good guts!!
DNO please republish the pics so we can refresh our memories. Thanks.
This does not make an ounce of sense. If you all had done due diligence would it not have made known to you all that Mr. Monfared was a wanted person in Iran? #justasking
Did they say he was wanted in Iran? or did they say he was a person of interest before he was arrested?
You can do all your due diligence you want when FBI or this kinda agency investigating you a selected few that just have that access to this.
