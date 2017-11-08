Gov’t waives import duties on relief itemsDominica News Online - Wednesday, November 8th, 2017 at 2:46 PM
The government has waived duties on a number of non-commercial items or relief supplies in the wake of Hurricane Maria.
This is according to Comptroller of Customs Roderick Deschamp at a press briefing on Wednesday.
The list of these items is as follows:
-foodstuff,
-clothing,
-linen,
-mattresses (three per household),
-toiletries,
-domestic refrigerators (one per household),
-domestic stoves (one per household),
-water pumps,
-generators (one per household but a permit from IRC is needed for generators more than 20,000 KVA),
-portable air-condition units (limited to business houses, companies and agencies)
-chainsaws
-tarpaulins
A waiver of import duties, Value Added Tax, custom service charge and environmental surcharge has been placed on all relief items from organizations to organization.
“For example from Digicel overseas to Digicel here, those duties and taxes will be waived,” Deschamp explained. “Friends and families to friends and families – my mother is sending some stuff for me – the waiver of duties will also be applied.”
There are also waivers on commercial imports of construction material and foodstuff. The import duty and Value Added Tax have been waived but persons are expected to pay the customs service charge and the environmental surcharge.
The list of these items is as follows:
-building blocks or bricks,
-cement,
-lumber,
-plywood,
-plastic tiles,
-ceramic tiles,
-panels,
-partition boards,
-ceiling tiles,
-galvanize sheets and capping,
-plastic guttering,
-steel rods,
-PVC pipes,
-electrical conduits and fittings,
-steel tubes and pipe fittings,
-copper tubes and pipe fittings,
-taps,
-faucets,
-valves,
-plastic sanitary baths,
-sinks,
-lavatories,
-wash basins,
-plastic windows and doors,
-wooden windows and doors,
-steel windows and doors,
aluminum windows and doors,
-plastic water tanks,
-steel water tanks, aluminum water tanks,
-nails,
-screws,
-electricals (lamp fitting, bulbs, switches, fuses, junction boxes, plugs, connectors, and other articles),
-locks,
-hinges,
-water heaters,
-paint,
-varnish,
-solar panels
8 Comments
Yes but four weeks I have stuff on the port and every time is a story with badwill so what sense that making if people can’t get there stuff ashia
As far I am concerned they should remove duty on everything except maybe on alcohol, and cigarette,. I say maybe because they too should probably be duty free for a short time so people could have something to help them deal with their stress , fears, and anxieties because these are not easy times for us . So every d*mn thing should be duty free and let Skerrit use the passport money they have hiding in Dubai and other for foreign countries, to run the country.
what about vehicles Maria take my vehicle… look most auto dealers mashup xD
Almost three months since Maria and only now this lazy one man government waiving these duties? That is to show if they were busy to see life get back to normal in a hurry. No doubt Maria gave us a serious pounding but thank God many were spared and as the saying goes, where there is breath there is life. These duties should have been removed for first thing like by Month end of September, so persons could start doing what they could much sooner. Skerrit just likes to keep people down for as long as he possibly can to get praise later. I bet you he has already placed his order for containers of Ham and Turkey so he could distribute to his worshippers. That’s why Dominica cannot go anywhere as long as this man is prime Minister and Charo is his president. They make us a ham and turkey nation
If you were listening and was aware what was happening in dominica , instead of being overseas and listening to facebook . the first two weeks were only relief and the port was severely damaged . You would want to come to the port with non of the computer systems set up and pure confusion. These concessions were passed three weeks ago and everybody knew that but you . Listen and read before you talk and stop judging from your set in America or wherever.
You are foolish. Sorry no other way to put it
I lost my phone during Maria. Why no duty free on electronics?
because you dont need your phone to survive . its a want not a need . Just cannot please people .. smh