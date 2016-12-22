Guadeloupeans missing at seaDominica News Online - Wednesday, December 21st, 2016 at 2:54 PM
A search has been ongoing for a French vessel ‘Mazone’, which went missing last week with two occupants aboard between Guadeloupe and Les Saint.
In a statement, the Préfecture de Guadeloupe, said on Thursday, December 15, 2016, the Regional Operational Centres for Monitoring and Rescue- Antilles & Guiana (CROSS AG) received a report of two Guadeloupeans who had left Pointe-à-Pitre in the early evening, on Tuesday, December 13, 2016, in spite of poor weather conditions.
The two are thought to have been headed to Les Saints and they have not been heard from since.
They have been identified as Steeve Sextus and Antoine Kury.
Despite numerous aerial and nautical searches, as well as satellite messages, the CROSS AG has been unable to locate or contact the vessel, the Préfecture de Guadeloupe said in a statement. Key ports within the Caribbean have also been contacted in hopes of finding the Guadeloupean pair.
The statement said the CROSS AG has remained in contact with the families of the missing persons in order to obtain information to guide its research.
However, according to reports the chances of finding the Mazone with its two occupants are dwindling.
Anyone who may have information regarding the boating habits or whereabouts of the two missing persons are asked to contact the CROSS AG promptly or any coast guard base in the region.
8 Comments
Heh, I no de peoples say dat I negative; but something tells mee dat these guys could be in Dominica on a mission. Eh heh…
Let’s hope they find you guys safe
I pray that our Heavenly Father, send His Angels to rescue them. What is impossible for man, is possible for God, our Father. For nothing is impossible with God. I thank God for their safe rescue, in Jesus’ name.
Amen.
“In spite of poor weather conditions.” If the weather forecast states, the conditions at sea are poor, why do you venture out in it? This is challenging the weather and the sea and being presumptuous that all will be well.
I pray and hope they drifted somewhere and they will be found.
May God assist.
Yo pati aidé moun et allè sé yo ka mandé moun aidé yo !!!!!!!!!! Yo pa loin si zo vwe yo krié fanmi a yo !!!!!!!!
From Guadeloupe to Les saintes, all you already getting lost? BETTER ALL YOU HAD STAY AT ALL YOU HOME EH BOSS. ALL YOU TOO DWIVAYEZ.
i hope that are found but the waves of the sea has been high for the past few days.
Why venture out to sea with the information not to go out due to bad weather? , I just don’t understand.