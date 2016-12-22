A search has been ongoing for a French vessel ‘Mazone’, which went missing last week with two occupants aboard between Guadeloupe and Les Saint.

In a statement, the Préfecture de Guadeloupe, said on Thursday, December 15, 2016, the Regional Operational Centres for Monitoring and Rescue- Antilles & Guiana (CROSS AG) received a report of two Guadeloupeans who had left Pointe-à-Pitre in the early evening, on Tuesday, December 13, 2016, in spite of poor weather conditions.

The two are thought to have been headed to Les Saints and they have not been heard from since.

They have been identified as Steeve Sextus and Antoine Kury.

Despite numerous aerial and nautical searches, as well as satellite messages, the CROSS AG has been unable to locate or contact the vessel, the Préfecture de Guadeloupe said in a statement. Key ports within the Caribbean have also been contacted in hopes of finding the Guadeloupean pair.

The statement said the CROSS AG has remained in contact with the families of the missing persons in order to obtain information to guide its research.

However, according to reports the chances of finding the Mazone with its two occupants are dwindling.

Anyone who may have information regarding the boating habits or whereabouts of the two missing persons are asked to contact the CROSS AG promptly or any coast guard base in the region.