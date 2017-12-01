Haiti donates US$250,000 to Dominica in wake of MariaDominica News Online - Friday, December 1st, 2017 at 9:50 AM
Haiti has donated US$250,000 to Dominica for recovery efforts in the wake of the devastation caused by Hurricane Maria.
Permanent Representative of Haiti to the UN, Denis Regis said at a recent donor conference in New York that his country will donate the same amount to Barbuda, which was devastated by Hurricane Irma.
“The Republic of Haiti, having been hit hard by a series of deadly natural disasters over the last 10 years,” he said, adding that his country knows the multiplicity of obstacles which is faced in reconstructing and rehabilitating critical infrastructure.
He said he was honored to announce the assistance.
“I have the honor to announce that the Government of Haiti, despite the difficult economic and financial situation of the country, but fully involved in international solidarity is pleased to contribute US $ 250,000 to the reconstruction efforts of each of the sister nations of Antigua and Barbuda and Dominica, so hard hit by hurricanes Irma and Maria.
He stated that although the contribution is “modest,” it is “nonetheless a testimony of friendship and fraternity, in the tradition of mutual aid and regional solidarity of the Caribbean Community, and in the spirit of international cooperation…”
On behalf of the people of the Commonwealth of Dominica, I say, thank you to the Government and People of Haiti. God bless Haiti.
Elas send that money back they need it more thsn D.A.
Of all the comments made on behalf of Haitian contributions towards Dominicas rebuilding efforts,no one yet have said that The Government of dominiça had assisted Haiti during and after their Hurricane and Earthquake in humanitarian and other matters of assistance y so doing there are Haitians that were accepted into Dominica and are still there Victoria Hamilton
That shocked me to see Haiti helping with so much money that’s simple mean Dominican must unite as one, and fix back the country enough monies have been donating use it wisely, do not side track it and putting a bigger figure to rebuild Dominica.
Thank you very much Haiti. God bless Haiti.
That is equivalent to approx a $1B donation from the US!
Thank you Haiti!!
For a country like Haiti ,with all its myriad of challenges, to still donate monetarily to Dominica, is truly remarkable., Dominica has gotten very generous contributions and donations from near and far., Let’s hope that these acts of generosity would truly redound to the benefit of the country and to every individual citizen who was adversely affected by Maria. Despite the decadence and wickedness that keep swirling around us everyday, there are still some magnanimous people around.
Thank you Haiti
You know things real bad when Haiti making a contribution to you. Dubbed the poorest country in the western Hemisphere. Thanks Haiti it means more than that of tbe wealthy country.
Political and natural disasters have finally brought us to our knees.
Senseless. Just senseless.