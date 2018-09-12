Health Centers to close at midday as Isaac approachesDominica News Online - Wednesday, September 12th, 2018 at 10:34 AM
Dr. Lynora Fevrier- Drigo of the Ministry of Health has announced that Health Centres on the island will suspend routine care from 12:00 PM today as the island monitors the progress of Tropical Storm Isaac.
She made the announcement while addressing a press briefing on Tuesday as the storm churned closer to the island.
“Health Centres will suspend routine care from Wednesday 12th and that includes all our pharmacies, so if you have to collect medication you need to do that before 12:00 pm,” she said.
Dr. Drigo stated, however, staff will be available at the Health Centres to provide emergency medical care.
She encouraged residents to collect all essential medicines, “and that will include everything you need for your NCD’s, the asthmatics you collect your medication.”
Dr. Drigo also encouraged persons to look out for the elderly and children who are the most vulnerable in the communities.
“If you know there is an elderly in your community who is living alone and has no one to take care of them after you secure yourself please ensure that these persons in your community you look out for them,” she urged. “We are our brother’s keeper.”
Meantime, she mentioned that nurses who work from the Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH) will be reassigned to the communities where they live.
“Nurses have been reassigned and told of their reassignment. So we do not expect if you live in Portsmouth and you work at the Princess Margaret Hospital that you will travel from Portsmouth to the Princess Margaret Hospital,” Dr. Drigo remarked.
3 Comments
Only yesterday afternoon the PM said Gov’t going “full force” “full throttle” to prepare Dominica for Isaac and first thing the doing is close down health centers at 12 noon? Now I would understand if they said they would only deal with fresh wounds or emergencies; but to announce Health Centers closed is madness. Are they sending people to die? In a storm I expected a government to say all health centers will be open 24/7 to deal with any emergencies, which would mean a call up of backup nurses, as security for nurses a police officer placed in every health center and a backup generator. That’s what I would expect from a caring government that’s going “full force” and “full throttle” not just to prepare for a storm but to protect lives. Never would I expect to hear the closure of health center.
OMG a storm is approaching and government has already taken a decision to close down heath centers? But what I hearing there nou? So they took a decision to close down police stations too man? They are so confused in one breath they saying health centers will be closed at 12Pm but in the other breath nurses that work at the PMH will be reassigned to their communities where they live. So confusing. So does that apply to health centers in the country are as well? So they will be closed at 12 noon and say a nurse is from La Plaine but serves as district nurse for Castle Bruce she is to be reassigned to La Plane, while Castle Bruce health Center is closed. What about all of the nurses that are from the country but reside in Roseau? Boy this announcement makes no sense because during an emergency the government should ensure that ALL: health centers are safe and opened to the public. Closing health centers is their way of denying people service during an emergency and sending people to die
Great news. Thank you so very much.