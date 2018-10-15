Health Minister Dr. Kenneth Darroux has attempted to clear the air on a United States medical vessel, the Pacific Hope, which is docked in Portsmouth and which has caused some controversy recently.

An official from the ship said on a local radio station recently that the government had ordered them to stop administering medical services on the ship and if they refused they would be arrested.

Many people took to social media to say that the matter was related to a Chinese Navy Medical Ship, the Peace Ark, which is presently Dominica.

But according to Dr. Darroux, said the vessel recently left for the Bahamas (it came to Dominica after Hurricane Maria) to have some repairs done and on its return in August 2018, new services were being offered which the government was unaware of. He said those services were asked to be halted until a list of personnel on the ship was provided.

“The Ministry of Health wasn’t aware that any services were being done or even procedures were being done until a flyer released by them [Pacific Hope] was being circulated in the public and it was brought to our attention,” he explained at a press conference on Monday. “Like any good administrators, we did get in contact with the captain and his crew to let them know that we were not aware that a new set of services were being offered and especially ophthalmology surgeries.”

Dr. Darroux stated the Ministry of Health has not received a list of the personnel on board the ship, while medical interventions were taking place on board.

“We called in the gentleman to let him know that we are awaiting the list before they should proceed,” he remarked.

He said the matter is a very sensitive one.

“We are ruled by rules and regulations and we have the Medical Act in place,” he said.

He explained during the ship’s previous visit after Maria, medical services that were offered went through without a hitch saying it provided the government with the list of personnel.

“The nurses and the doctors, everything went through OK,” he noted. “Of course post-Maria hundreds/thousands of individuals, organizations, would have wanted to assist us and as you know we welcomed each and everybody, each and every organization who signaled their intention to assist in the area of health services.”

He also stated that in addition to offering health services, there was also a crew of engineers and contractors on board the vessel after Maria.

“They helped tremendously…,” he stated. “They did a lot of work on the Cabrits jetty.”

He advised that in the future all necessary information should be provided to his ministry in advance with the details and credentials, “and we will do what we have to in order to facilitate them.”

The vessel is a Dominica registered vessel.

The Pacific Hope is an NGO Faith Based Organization.