Health Minister clears air on US medical shipDominica News Online - Monday, October 15th, 2018 at 2:01 PM
Health Minister Dr. Kenneth Darroux has attempted to clear the air on a United States medical vessel, the Pacific Hope, which is docked in Portsmouth and which has caused some controversy recently.
An official from the ship said on a local radio station recently that the government had ordered them to stop administering medical services on the ship and if they refused they would be arrested.
Many people took to social media to say that the matter was related to a Chinese Navy Medical Ship, the Peace Ark, which is presently Dominica.
But according to Dr. Darroux, said the vessel recently left for the Bahamas (it came to Dominica after Hurricane Maria) to have some repairs done and on its return in August 2018, new services were being offered which the government was unaware of. He said those services were asked to be halted until a list of personnel on the ship was provided.
“The Ministry of Health wasn’t aware that any services were being done or even procedures were being done until a flyer released by them [Pacific Hope] was being circulated in the public and it was brought to our attention,” he explained at a press conference on Monday. “Like any good administrators, we did get in contact with the captain and his crew to let them know that we were not aware that a new set of services were being offered and especially ophthalmology surgeries.”
Dr. Darroux stated the Ministry of Health has not received a list of the personnel on board the ship, while medical interventions were taking place on board.
“We called in the gentleman to let him know that we are awaiting the list before they should proceed,” he remarked.
He said the matter is a very sensitive one.
“We are ruled by rules and regulations and we have the Medical Act in place,” he said.
He explained during the ship’s previous visit after Maria, medical services that were offered went through without a hitch saying it provided the government with the list of personnel.
“The nurses and the doctors, everything went through OK,” he noted. “Of course post-Maria hundreds/thousands of individuals, organizations, would have wanted to assist us and as you know we welcomed each and everybody, each and every organization who signaled their intention to assist in the area of health services.”
He also stated that in addition to offering health services, there was also a crew of engineers and contractors on board the vessel after Maria.
“They helped tremendously…,” he stated. “They did a lot of work on the Cabrits jetty.”
He advised that in the future all necessary information should be provided to his ministry in advance with the details and credentials, “and we will do what we have to in order to facilitate them.”
The vessel is a Dominica registered vessel.
The Pacific Hope is an NGO Faith Based Organization.
Thanks for clearing the air, protocol, authorities have to know who’s coming and going.
You mean, After 6 months? What kind of government is this? Does the mou which they are trying to get sighned for 6 months now Does it indicate what kind of operations are intending to be done aboard the ship sir ? Something just doesn’t add up
Amazingly Dr Darroux couldn’t clear the air while they were on island so he and his government had to wait until they left here to fool the people with their lies and propaganda.
Criminals were on that ship
They could have been infecting us with all sorts of things
Let me understand this…….. the services will be given the green light to be provided to OUR people if the list of personnel was given. These are the same professionals who provided OUR people with medical care and contracting services after the hurricane. Who are you denying medical services to? They cannot afford to travel overseas for medical care like government personnel. They do not have access to these medical services yet you deny them based on a list? Have you lost your humanity and spirituality?
Do you even know the qualifications of the personnel on the chinese ship? Are they medical students on a rotation? Are our people going to experimented on?
God help us!!!!!!!!!!
“We are ruled by rules and regulations and we have the Medical Act in place,” he said.
What does the medical act say about dispensing medication with her no English written on the said medication?