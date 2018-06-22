Heavy rain associated with a tropical wave which is now affecting Dominica has washed away the La Ronde bypass, affected the Sari Sari Bridge and has cut off the community of La Plaine.

MP for the La Plaine Constituency, Petter Saint Jean, confirmed that the La Ronde bypass area now impassable.

“So the commuters from La Ronde, Delice and Boetica are not able to get across the La Ronde bridge crossing,” he said.

He said the Sari Sari area was also affected.

“Also in the Sari Sari area, that is the central bridge in La Plaine – on entering La Plaine from north and south we have two bridges, and we have one between those two and that is the Sari Sari Bridge,” he explained. “The Sari Sari Bridge which was seriously compromised during the passage of Maria, is also cut off at this moment. The northern end of the bridge has been completely washed away.”

He said commuter cannot get from La Plaine to Casse O Gowrie and the Morne Jaune area.

“It has created again a situation for us where La Plaine is completely cut off both on the north and southern ends,” Saint Jean said.