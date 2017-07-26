Heightened security at Parliament for budget address due to “past events”Dominica News Online - Wednesday, July 26th, 2017 at 8:18 AM
Speaker of the House of Parliament, Alex Boyd Knights, has announced that there will be heightened security at the Parliament building in Roseau for the presentation of the 2017-2018 National Budget by Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit on Thursday.
“Every country in the world has security to enter the parliament. Dominica ought not to be an exception, especially since we have to be guided by recent past events,” she stated.
Passes are now required to enter the House and those without them will not be allowed in. “We had to beef our security in light of certain events so that the persons are issued with passes. Those persons who expressed a desire to come, they came in, we took their names, we sent them letters of invitations and they were told they had to reply by a certain date and then they would come in pick up their passes thereafter,” she said.
Even Members of Parliament will need passes in order to enter the Parliament.
“Members of Parliament too were given passes … What is going to happen on the day is this: persons who are coming to sit downstairs, barring the media, will pass through the DBS entrance,” she said referring to an entrance facing DBS Radio on Victoria Street. “They will be taken to their seats by ushers.”
Boyd-Knights noted that persons from the media, who will be seated in the upstairs section of the House, must collect their pass by July 25th with a grace period of midday on July 26th.
After this date has passed “no more passes will be given out anymore,” she said.
She explained that on the day of the budget address, persons who have been given a pass must present their ID cards to the police authority who will be guarding the gates of Parliament and reiterated that failure to provide this will result in restriction of entry to the House.
“What will happen on Thursday is that persons who have passes, we have been told they must come with their ID,” she explained. “The police that will be at the gate on High Street will not know who Mr. X is because he has a public persona. All that they know is that you give them your name, John Doe, they will look at their list and see if there is a John Doe to come in, they will then say ‘yes John Doe is here, can you give me your pass?’”
Boyd-Knights insisted that those without a pass or ID will not be allowed to enter the House and she urged all to cooperate with the new rules.
12 Comments
So who brandished a gun in Parliament
I wonder what prompted the madam speaker to introduce these new security measures for Parliament.Even if it’s a welcome change,it seems that the speaker and the government are afraid of the people.The last protest was outside of Parliament,Even then these measures as explained will not prevent the occurrence of a gun in Parliament.Also why so little time given to the public about the new measures.The parliament belongs to the people, and the speaker seems to have forgotten that.Isn’t it also important to have identification cards to vote as well.In less than 6 months ID is needed for Parliament yet over 10 years and still waiting for voter ID cards.
“… what will happen on Thursday … we have been told they must come with their ID”. Who is the “we” and WHO told the “we”?
Moreover, when was this information/ new measures communicated to the public?? Is it an attempt to close the people’s parliament to the public??
HOTEP!
I concur Madame Speaker. Can’t trust these UWP supporters. They have their plan.
Dominica seems on fast track to becoming a military State. Surely one would want proper safety measures to be employed inside parliament and its close environs. The people entering parliament should be thoroughly patted down and the area just outside should have a few law enforcement personnel. Usually when law makers mess up and become unpopular, they turn the Security Forces against the citizenry. Instead of being inclusive they distance themselves from the very people that they are supposed to serve. This ticket system and other stringent measures give the false impression that the parliament in particular and Dominica in general is under siege. Dominica is a highly politicized country where politics trumps everything. One can be assured that all those who are issued tickets are of a particular political leaning. These are signs that the powers that be are galloping towards dictatorship.
I hear the Speaker say this morning that you must have an invitation before you can get a pass to enter the House. Who decides who gets a pass, the police? Does this apply to member so parliament also? That would totally against our democractic principles because Member of Parliament, regardless of the party they represent have an automatic right to enter the House of Parliament and do not require a pass. Will the P.M require a pass ore ven the Speaker herself? I hope my suspicions are misguided but I am watching and listening very carefully.
Which RECENT PAST EVENT Alix??????
Is it the GUN that the Dominica Labour Party parliamentarian allegedly had?
Is this particular DLP member going to be thoroughly searched? Are other parliamentarians going to be placed at risk?
SKERRIT MUST GO
SKERRIT MUST GO
SKERRIT MUST GO
Security yes,but the SPEAKER faiiled to tell us whether the parliamentarians ,particularly those on the LABOUR PARYTY side will be THOROUGHLY screened,searched,in light of what happened during the last parliament with the alleged brandishing of the gun by this DLP member.How ma.y other LABOUR PARTY idiot had a gun?And to do what? Only God knows.
SKERRIT MUST GO
SKERRIT MUST GO
SKERRIT MUST GO NOW
The regime,you all are desperate,time will tell.
While I support security I hope the Speaker does not use these new measures to obfuscate the allegation that a Minister of the current government brought a gun into the House during the last sitting, This has not been addressed and I thank that is regrettable and shameful. I trust the new security measures include metal detectors.
She should cordon off the entire area from Garraway Hotel to the Newtown School and from the Bishop Palace to Victoria Street and have armed helcopters hovering the Building and over Residence Belefant Kaiche from dawn to dusk. Dominique dooo kon serooe.
She Speaks like NabesandI writes