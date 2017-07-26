Speaker of the House of Parliament, Alex Boyd Knights, has announced that there will be heightened security at the Parliament building in Roseau for the presentation of the 2017-2018 National Budget by Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit on Thursday.

“Every country in the world has security to enter the parliament. Dominica ought not to be an exception, especially since we have to be guided by recent past events,” she stated.

Passes are now required to enter the House and those without them will not be allowed in. “We had to beef our security in light of certain events so that the persons are issued with passes. Those persons who expressed a desire to come, they came in, we took their names, we sent them letters of invitations and they were told they had to reply by a certain date and then they would come in pick up their passes thereafter,” she said.

Even Members of Parliament will need passes in order to enter the Parliament.

“Members of Parliament too were given passes … What is going to happen on the day is this: persons who are coming to sit downstairs, barring the media, will pass through the DBS entrance,” she said referring to an entrance facing DBS Radio on Victoria Street. “They will be taken to their seats by ushers.”

Boyd-Knights noted that persons from the media, who will be seated in the upstairs section of the House, must collect their pass by July 25th with a grace period of midday on July 26th.

After this date has passed “no more passes will be given out anymore,” she said.

She explained that on the day of the budget address, persons who have been given a pass must present their ID cards to the police authority who will be guarding the gates of Parliament and reiterated that failure to provide this will result in restriction of entry to the House.

“What will happen on Thursday is that persons who have passes, we have been told they must come with their ID,” she explained. “The police that will be at the gate on High Street will not know who Mr. X is because he has a public persona. All that they know is that you give them your name, John Doe, they will look at their list and see if there is a John Doe to come in, they will then say ‘yes John Doe is here, can you give me your pass?’”

Boyd-Knights insisted that those without a pass or ID will not be allowed to enter the House and she urged all to cooperate with the new rules.