Henley & Partners, a leading global residence and citizenship planning firm, has ranked Dominica’s Citizenship By Investment Program fifth in the Caribbean.

The company recently released its Quality of Nationality Index for 2017 which ranks the quality of nationalities worldwide based on both internal and external factors.

Antigua and Barbuda’s program ranked number one, followed by St. Kitts in second place.

St. Lucia ranked first, Grenada ranked fourth and Dominica occupied the fifth place position.

The report stated that the programs in Dominic and Grenada continue to show a slight improvement in value in 2017.

“Thus, the nationality of Dominica scored 38.5% on the 2017 General Ranking, 0.3% more than in the previous year, and the Grenadian nationality scored 39.4%, 0.5% more than in the previous year,” it said.

Henley & Partners has said its Quality of Nationality Index is a comprehensive ranking system that measures nationalities by a set of clear and transparent criteria. The firm said it ensures a high level of reliability by using a wide variety of strictly quantifiable data to gauge the opportunities and limitations that nationalities impose on citizens.

However, reports by the firm have not always been welcomed.

In 2016 Founder and President of Apex Capital Partner (a Dominica CBI agent), Nuri Katz, trashed a report by Henley & Partners which ranked Dominica CBI as last in the world.

Katz, who was recently named Dominica’s resident ambassador to Russia, said the firm was simply promoting its products since it was agents of countries like Antigua which continues to get high rankings.