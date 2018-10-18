Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit has announced that an honorary degree conferred on him earlier this week by the Duquesne University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania belongs to Dominica and its citizens.

Addressing a “Welcome Home” ceremony at the Douglas Charles Airport on Wednesday, he said he accepted the award to bring attention to Dominica in the face of climate change.

“I felt by accepting it would bring greater positive attention to our country and the challenges which we are facing and the need for the international community to do more to help us build a climate resilient nation,” he said. “So my accepting this award, is really on behalf of you the people of Dominica. So this award is your award, it belongs to you, all of you the people of Dominica.”

Skerrit explained the series of events which led to his acceptance of the award.

He said he was written to in July this year by the University indicating that they wish to bestow the honor on him for his contribution to “mother earth.”

“I hesitated and they wrote a second time and with numerous emails inquiring about my acceptance and finally I decided to accept it,” he explained.

The Prime Minister also said he accepted the award to serve as a source of motivation for young people.

“I felt that it was important for me to do so as a source of motivation for young people, that no matter your circumstances in life, no matter what challenges you are currently facing that if you place your focus on God first, hard work, determination and commitment you can achieve great things,” he remarked.

According to him, the challenges which the country is confronting brought on by climate change with Hurricane Maria will require the focus, commitment and dedication of every single citizen.

“But we do not have time to wait for those who have not made up their mind about being patriotic, about putting Dominica first, and so we are working with those who are commitment to our county,” he remarked. “Saying that you are committed to the country is not enough, you must demonstrate it by you actions. And if every time you have an opportunity to do something for your country, it is something negative then you are bad news for our country.”

He cautioned Dominicans on “gambling” with the country’s future as citizens of Dominica.

“We should not allow simple things or little things to cause us to lose sight of the bigger picture,” he warned. “Everything will not be perfect every single day but we must not lose sight of our journey, our destination and what will require to get there together.”