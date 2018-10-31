Driven by a child-centered philosophy, the Hope Foundation Inc. has officially inducted six new members to serve on its Board of Directors for the 2018-2019 executive years.

The Board members who each represent a variety of backgrounds, bringing a wealth of experience to the foundation were formally instated into the foundation on October 20, 2018 at the Prevo Cinemall.

“Three years ago when I decided to embark on my childhood dream, I definitely imagined this day as part of the process,” Chief Operating Officer (CEO) of the Hope Foundation Inc., Beyanca Toussaint, said. “It took us a while but I am very grateful that we are here today.”

As explained by the CEO, the organization was conceived to assist children coming from disadvantaged upbringings, with the primary focus on educational development.

“To me, it is very unfair for a child of great potential to fall short because he or she does not have the privilege to receive a proper education or be exposed to opportunities because of where he or she comes from,” she stated.

Therefore, it is Hope Foundation’s plan to create an avenue for these children to receive the same opportunities that other receive.

While the installment may be regarded to many as “just another ceremony by another foundation,” Toussaint enlighten that this is the next step to the development of the organization and several underprivileged students across the island.

Highlighting the challenges which were encountered throughout the years due to limited assistance, Chief Operating Officer (COO) Mara Lewis acclaimed the new members for stepping up and taking on the various new responsibilities.

“The journey to this point has been difficult, but with your help, ideas and knowledge we know that we can move forward with all our plans for this foundation,” the COO affirmed. “We have a lot in store for hope foundation Inc. and just want you guys to keep focus and have faith in us because I really believed that if we stand firm we can do a lot.”

On the induction, newly appointed President Jarsmine Vidal sounded a call to her fellow members to remain allied, as a means of ensuring the foundations mission of assisting the under privileged children of Dominica is met.

“It takes two hands to clap. One person cannot do everything by themselves and the more that we continue to move from strength to strength and remain united is the more we can do things and move this organization to the next level,” she remarked.

Under her leadership and with the collaboration of all associates she vowed to embark on new initiatives for a sustainable future and to inspire others.

Supplementary to the induction of the president other members instated to the Board of Directors for the 2018-2019 year were Vice President/ Public Relations Officer (PRO) Ronda Luke; Secretary Ronalda Luke; Treasurer Jacqueline Royer; Vice Secretary/ Treasurer Gail Parillon and Team leader Delroy Williams.

At the ceremony, winner of a Laptop raffled by the foundation courtesy Emile ‘Paben’ Serrant was officially handed over to Tyler Rock, as well as much needed food items to two of the foundations sponsored children Rayal John and Shallah Wayland, who are both students of the Achievement Learning Center.