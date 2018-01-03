House Speaker wants new beginning in Parliament in 2018Dominica News Online - Wednesday, January 3rd, 2018 at 11:17 AM
Speaker of the House of Assembly Alix Boyd-Knights is hoping that 2018 will be a period of new beginnings, especially in Parliament where members strive to learn the rules of the House.
She spoke in an interview with state-owned DBS Radio.
“Every year I like to think of a New Year being a period for new beginnings, that is to say, we can start afresh on anything,” she stated. “And so, the House of Assembly in particular we can bring the new beginnings to a new dispensation where all members of the House can strive to learn the rules so that they can understand the rules to the extent that when I am making a ruling and so it is not a question of reading a rule.”
She pointed out that Standing Orders in the House are not one specific ruling all by itself.
“Rules are interwoven, so you just don’t look at one rule and conclude that’s it,” she noted. “There is probably another rule telling you to do something as well.”
Boyd-Knights said it behooves members of the House to read and understand the rules and seek the assistance of their attorney if they need help.
Furthermore, she stated that her office is always open to members who have questions.
“Members know very well that my chambers are always opened if they make an appointment I come and they sit with me and I can discuss anything with them,” she said. “So let us hope the new beginnings for Parliament is going to be a reality this year, we really need some of that.”
Boyd-Knights also stated that she looks forward to 2018 as being a year of growth in Dominica.
“A year when we try our best to put things in order that we always lapsed on, a year when we seek out good in others as opposed to always seeking out and saying things that are more than likely untrue,” she remarked. “We really really need a lot of things to happen in Dominica that would bring about a change, not only in society but make it better for the people living in there.”
She added, “I am really hoping and I am really hopeful. I haven’t seen anything to tell me specifically that the Hurricane Maria has put people on notice that they must be and behave differently but I guess I am taking it in my stride and I am saying that people are still in shock but I am really hoping to see a difference in the attitude of people.”
Yes mam! If only we could start the New Year with a new Speaker!
Let it begin with you Alix just as the contradicition of the so called P.M message last week you people never let us down with your BS.
Interestingly the topic of the sermon I attended on Old Year’s night was entitled “New Beginnings”. To hear the Reverend tell it, the teaching of the Lord is clear and points the way to new beginnings. Jesus said in the gospel of Mark that you cannot put new wine into old wine skins or else the skin will burst and both wine skin and wine will be lost. To put fresh wine into an old wine skin is therefore asking for trouble. The wine skin has already assumed a definite shape and set of behaviors and is no longer pliable. You can’t put new ideas into old mind sets and you cannot get new results with old behaviors. Thus for a new beginning the old wine skin should be abandoned.
You should also change your attitude towards the opposition when they speak. You are very often preventing the opposition from delivering their messages because they oppose to your views and the opinion of the leading party.I support what is right to say to make a change and not in who I believe in.If Skerrit is sensible in his speech that is fine and so should be the opposition members. You make the house and the public thinks that you are the one who is the head of the country when you are not.I personally think that you should resign because enough is enough.As far as the members of the house are concerned; they are all adults and should know and respect the rules but if you decide to shut up one party for disrespecting the rules, the same should be done to the other.Issues that we face in the country are almost never discussed in the house but the most common speeches are insults, misleading agenda to get more illiterates ballots, minding each other business and criticizing.
Mama I love you. It’s time to hang your robe. Your contribution to this island is beyond the call of Duty. Your have served your island with pride, dignity and honesty, but you deserve a long-term rest. Your legacy has been completed and we’ll respected now move on Mama.
Why are we paying an expensive Speaker of the House when there are no sittings of parliament. As I see it M.P.s have more liberty to express themselves outside Parliament than inside. Maybe opposition parties should have parallel public sessions where they are not stifled by constant rebuke and accusation of impugning improper motives. Sadly our Parliament has become an institution of repression and belittling of anyone who dares to challenge the sitting government, presided over by a Speaker who makes the rules as she goes along and sees fit as demonstrated by this interview. Democracy is being suffocated in my beloved Dominicans appears.
Is it for one side or is it a two sided issue
The new beginning, please resign and allow someone else to occupy the chair.