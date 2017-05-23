House Speaker, Alix Boyd-Knights has lifted a ruling she made at the last sitting of parliament which barred Opposition Leader from participating in parliamentary debates.

She made the ruling in October 2016 when the Speaker accused Linton of imputing improper motives during a debate of the Supplementary Estimates and demanded that he apologize but he refused.

When Parliament convened on Tuesday, May 23, 2017, Linton questioned whether the ruling had effect in the current sitting and the rules did not allow the Speaker to continue punishing him.

The matter generated great discussion in the House and the Speaker said she would make a ruling after lunch.

In her ruling, Boyd-Knights said after reviewing the entire matter, she decided to take a different approach.

“The member for Roseau asked me to rethink my decision,” she explained. “And I said, look in the spirit of harmony … at least if I can institute it in this House, it will be a good thing. And also because I see that the member is taking on my suggestion to read the rules.”

She added that since he (Linton) is now reading the rules, and she hopes he is understanding them, he will have a greater appreciation of the repercussion when he does things outside the rules.

The Speaker said she was withdrawing the ruling but she had a clear message to parliamentarians.

“I am putting on very clear notice, that any repetition of any name calling of the Speaker or anybody in this chamber, any such ruling that is breached, the entire Standing Order 50 will be brought to bear,” she said.