The Forestry, Wildlife & Parks Division wishes to inform the general public that the official hunting and Freshwater fishing season came to an end on

December 31, 2016 and there should be no hunting of game species nor taking of freshwater species.

The Division would also like to further remind the travelling public that an export permit is required to take wildlife out of the country.

In this regard, the Division will continue to issue export permits until January 31st, 2017.

The Division would like to thank the general public and its partners for their support throughout 2016 and wishes everyone a Happy New Year.