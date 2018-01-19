A total of 9,960 landslides were triggered in Dominica during the passage of Hurricane Maria in September 2017, a large-scale landslide inventory/study carried out by the University of Twente has revealed.

The inventory was done with the use of five scenes of Pléiades satellite imageries which were obtained on September 23 and October 5 after the hurricane, made available through UNITAR-UNOSAT.

A series of images from Digital Globe Images were also used that were collected for the Google Crisis Response.

The images were visually interpreted by image interpretation experts, and landslides were mapped as polygons, separating scarp, transport and accumulation areas, and classifying the landslides in types.

According to the inventory of 9,960 landslides identified, 8,576 were debris slides, while 1,010 were debris flows and 374 were rock falls.

It said Almost all of the rivers flooded due to intensive precipitation.

The study warns that the island will be facing more problems with landslides in the coming years.

“Dominica will face some new problems for mountain hazards in the coming years, as many of the fresh scarps may produce more debris, and many tree trunks are still on the slopes or in the river channels,” it said.”With so many fresh landslides in the upper catchments, it is likely that debris flows will be triggered with rainfall thresholds that are substantially lower than before the hurricane.”

It also said that the hurricane has damaged Dominica’s rainforest dramatically and this could result in more landslides and flooding.

“Without the protection of vegetation, more new shallow landslides could happen in the near future,” the study said. “A series of cascading hazards may happen, for example, landslides or debris flow blocking rivers and resulting in outburst floods. Therefore more detailed evaluation of the post-Maria hazard and risk situation is very important.”

The University of Twente is a public research university located in Enschede, Netherlands.

