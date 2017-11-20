Hurricane shelters decreasing two months after MariaDominica News Online - Monday, November 20th, 2017 at 12:57 PM
Chief Environmental Health Officer, Ferdinia Carbon, has reported that hurricane shelters are decreasing around the island following the passage of Hurricane Maria.
She was speaking at a press conference last week.
“We can say here this morning that we have seen the shelters decreasing very rapidly, in fact, as people rehabilitate,” she stated.
She also said the number of people in shelters is going down.
“So as persons return to their homes, we are seeing less persons at shelters,” Carbon noted.
She said the environmental health division is continuing to monitor shelters on the island.
“As you know when persons are in a crowded area we also get the transmission of diseases,” she stated. “So we have to continue our monitoring and surveillance of the shelters to ensure that they have potable water, that they have means of proper sanitation and management of their waste.”
She also stated there has been no increase of mosquito-borne diseases in Dominica post-Maria, despite the increase in mosquitos and she called on the public to get rid of breeding sites of the pest.
“So in your home, although we store much more water, we want persons to remember that they have to cover those drums, you have to turn over those appliances that can contain water and that can go on to breed mosquitos …”
10 Comments
I meant an inner.
Telemaque, can any good thing come from you? I have never read anything constructive from you. You are a hater of that which is good and you may not realize it, but you hater of yourself. I firmly believe that you need to do some self searching to find out who you really are. Your comment about the lady has no taste, and does not make any sense whatsoever. Does the shape or form of a person has anything to do with the job he/she does? My recommendation to you is that you sit and take a hard look at yourself, and examine the words that comes out of your heart before you type them. I wish the best as you do so, and hope you are guided by an in being, rather than by the hatred you demonstrated day in and day out.
Thanks with love
there* for the grammar teachers
what about the Roseau Primary school, 90% of the people their have homes they can go to. the students needs their school back!!!!!!
there* fir the grammar teachers
How can you be some sort of environmental health officer, and you are in such poor shape! Charity begins at home, we look after our home and body first, so that we can be an example to others!
People cannot live in shelters forever, the reason why the the population in the shelters are decreasing is because many are leaving the island, it is not because they have repaired their damage houses.
The next thing we know you will be out there lying talking about it is because Skerrit has already build back the country, find something constructive to do about your body!
morbidly obese is the new style in D/ca don’t you know that…
You are such an a**. What does her body shape have to do with the environment?
The lack of detail at this briefing is disturbing and unprofessional. Why are the numbers of residents at shelters going down for instance. Is it because their homes have been rehabilitated, is pressure put upon them to leave? What are the numbers?
Where are the shelters with most refugees still in place? Information like this helps us to understand and assist. A blanket statement saying that the shelters are decreasing creates more questions than answers.
I would go further and call it utter incompetence. The problem with the majority of government employees in Dominica is the fact that they have not been employed by merit and suitability for the job but rather their political allegiances.