IFAW contradicts Dr. Thomas on health of parrots at aviaryDominica News Online - Thursday, March 22nd, 2018 at 3:56 PM
A representative from the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW), who is presently in Dominica, has stated that parrots, which were at the Parrot Aviary in the Botanic Gardens before they were taken to Germany, were healthy.
This appears to contradict statements made by Acting Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture, Dr. Reginald Thomas, who said that he had noticed health issues with the birds before they were flown out of the island.
Recently 12 parrots, two Sisserous and 10 Jacos, were taken out of the island to a center in Germany, sparking controversy on the island. The government said this was done for breeding purposes.
One of the issues Dr. Thomas spoke about in explaining the matter, was the health of the birds at the aviary.
“I’ve noticed many health issues with the birds kept at the facility based on the feeding and other husbandry practices,” Thomas, who is also a veterinarian said.
But based on what Shannon Walajtys, Manager of Disaster Response at IFAW, said in an interview on The Hot Seat on Q95, this was not the case.
She admitted the aviary was not meant to be a breeding nor a rehabilitation center but “we had to do quite a bit of work not only repairing and building the appropriate structures to support the center staff’s work but also looking towards the future.”
“Now that the Division of Forestry has stepped up and offered to care for injured parrots coming in after a natural disaster we were looking forward to moving into a state of providing rescue, rehabilitation and release programs here not only for the parrots but all animals,” she stated.
Walajtys stated that an IFAW team visited Dominica about five weeks ago and all the parrots at the facility were medically examined.
“At that time we had performed full medical exams, literally capturing and examining the birds, taking their weight, measuring their keel score, drawing blood for disease screening, checking every feather, documenting every step of the way with photographs, videos and in a log book,” she explained.
She said at that time, only two parrots were receiving medical treatment.
“We know in all but two parrots, those were health parrots,” she stated. “Two parrots were receiving medical treatments, one for a sinus infection that he had received before he had come in and another for injuries to two of his toes. Other than that, all the other birds were given a clean bill of health. No one else was under medical treatment.”
Walajtys stated that the IFAW team was shocked upon their arrival in Dominica recently to learn the parrots were gone.
She explained that there was a plan to take care of the birds until the environment was sustainable for them to survive.
“We had pretty much agreed that the growth (of the forest) had not occurred as quickly as we had hoped up in the higher elevations which is the true home range for the parrots, especially the Sisserou,” she said. “That environment we had been monitoring, as well as the Division of Forestry. The environment is not coming back yet. We are not seeing the growth of the appropriate food source for the parrots, therefore we had planned long-term rehabilitative care at the parrot center until which time the environment was ready to sustain their lives.”
IFAW has visited Dominica at least three times since Hurricane Maria to assess and support the rehabilitation of rescued parrots and other animals.
12 Comments
DNO and Matt on a mission! Since when They so interested in those parrots? Reasons were given why the parrots were moved. The parrots were not killed or harmed, yet a big hoopla about parrots.
Why UWP are not talking about the people that need assistance with their homes and offer some help before the next hurricane session instead of all that BS going on about parrots that are happy enjoying their trip to Germany!
Once you are associated to Skeritt, what do you expect. Remember the famous lie fabricated by Tony, aided and abeted by Skeritt, in order to try to jail Lennox.
My question to Dr. Thomas is when did he notice? what did he do? and what did he advise the staff. Did he notice said nothing and moved on. Tbat does not sound like a vet who has the best interest of birds in mind. This is the kind of action tbat will cause people to never trust the authorities. What is there to hide. It it smells like a pig and looks like a pig then it must be a darn pig. I cannot wait for the day when Dominicans will rise up and stand for something better. Our passports, our people pur national birds have been made wothout value. We are paraded as poor helpless people to get aid money. Stay hungry and poor so foriegn help keep coming. My passport means absolutely nothing. Our national bird will soon foloow suit our people already worth more being poor ignorant and stupid to the gov.
There is absolutely no surprise in this article. The basic of Dominican thinkers knew that there was something untoward with the manner in which this operation was conducted. First eye-opener is related to the lack of knowledge of the officer with direct responsibility for these parrots. The issue at had is whether anyone will be made to pay for what amounts to a crime, and when will this birds be returned to our land.
Everything in Dominica is secrecy . Nothing surprise me anymore. When people live in a country with no transparency and accountability what do you expect . I have to say the people are so afraid to speak up bc of victimization . It’s sad that the birds leave island without the people knowing. I don’t believe they will be return. I really don’t support any party in Dominica bc I lived out of Dominica most of my life but I don’t like what am hearing or reading.I really have second thoughts on returning . At the end of the day I still love the land of my birth ❤️
Where there is corruption there is also a lot of lies. What we have in Dominica is a very corrupt government that is bent on lying their way out . When these guys got in power fighting to get Bird Island was in the heart of late pm Rosie Douglas. As soon as this guy became PM, he went to Venezuela and declared that Bird Island is the rightful property of Venezuela. How much money was paid? I don’t know but one man who is not a lawyer, rulled in favor of Venezuela against Dominica, at a time when other international leaders vowed to help us get Bird island. Like bird island, our parrots disappeared in secret, on a Saturday? Did somebody get paid in secret? I don’t know but sounds like familiar spirit to me
I find all you harassing them birds…every feather was checked you say? Poor birds. Too much man-handling.
Here we go, boy Thomas you just had to find yourself covering the lies of the administration who sold the birds for profit and are laundering the funds by purchasing assets. and then when the international community blacklist the country all you Dominicans are up in arms when you have the leadership of the country participating in money laundering activities?
DNO, what’s all this birth crap about? Are you saying that the birds were sold for a profit? What’s your point? If so, who profited? Dr. Thomas, the government? Who? I’m not even sure what the real issue is. Do you want the birds back in Dominica? What if another hurricane hits? Where will they sick refuge now that their habit have been compromised? What the hell is the purpose of all this BS bird cry. If the UWP think they the facilities to take care of the birds then they need to make it clear because I’m so #$%# confused as to what this is all about. Dr. Thomas made himself quite clear, he’s a vet. Did you find out if the birds were nursed to good health before they were exported? Did you make an effort to get your story straight rather than behaving like a tabloid and publishing fake news? DNO, it’s time to produce real news and remove those blue glasses. Shame on you…
If you are so confused as you claim then you are part of the problem!
Dont you get it????!!!! IT’S THE SECRECY WE HAVE A PROBLEM WITH!!!
Looks like someone made Reginald Thomas play the fall guy and for some reason he did fall for it. this Given the international furore created by this. I am surprised that neither Mr. Skerrit, nor the Minister of agriculture to whom Dr. Thomas reports, have made their voices heard on this matter and that does not only surprise me but makes me suspicious that either a pecuniary gain or other favours are at the bottom of this.
STORIES STORIES STORIES……………..