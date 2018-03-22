A representative from the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW), who is presently in Dominica, has stated that parrots, which were at the Parrot Aviary in the Botanic Gardens before they were taken to Germany, were healthy.

This appears to contradict statements made by Acting Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture, Dr. Reginald Thomas, who said that he had noticed health issues with the birds before they were flown out of the island.

Recently 12 parrots, two Sisserous and 10 Jacos, were taken out of the island to a center in Germany, sparking controversy on the island. The government said this was done for breeding purposes.

One of the issues Dr. Thomas spoke about in explaining the matter, was the health of the birds at the aviary.

“I’ve noticed many health issues with the birds kept at the facility based on the feeding and other husbandry practices,” Thomas, who is also a veterinarian said.

But based on what Shannon Walajtys, Manager of Disaster Response at IFAW, said in an interview on The Hot Seat on Q95, this was not the case.

She admitted the aviary was not meant to be a breeding nor a rehabilitation center but “we had to do quite a bit of work not only repairing and building the appropriate structures to support the center staff’s work but also looking towards the future.”

“Now that the Division of Forestry has stepped up and offered to care for injured parrots coming in after a natural disaster we were looking forward to moving into a state of providing rescue, rehabilitation and release programs here not only for the parrots but all animals,” she stated.

Walajtys stated that an IFAW team visited Dominica about five weeks ago and all the parrots at the facility were medically examined.

“At that time we had performed full medical exams, literally capturing and examining the birds, taking their weight, measuring their keel score, drawing blood for disease screening, checking every feather, documenting every step of the way with photographs, videos and in a log book,” she explained.

She said at that time, only two parrots were receiving medical treatment.

“We know in all but two parrots, those were health parrots,” she stated. “Two parrots were receiving medical treatments, one for a sinus infection that he had received before he had come in and another for injuries to two of his toes. Other than that, all the other birds were given a clean bill of health. No one else was under medical treatment.”

Walajtys stated that the IFAW team was shocked upon their arrival in Dominica recently to learn the parrots were gone.

She explained that there was a plan to take care of the birds until the environment was sustainable for them to survive.

“We had pretty much agreed that the growth (of the forest) had not occurred as quickly as we had hoped up in the higher elevations which is the true home range for the parrots, especially the Sisserou,” she said. “That environment we had been monitoring, as well as the Division of Forestry. The environment is not coming back yet. We are not seeing the growth of the appropriate food source for the parrots, therefore we had planned long-term rehabilitative care at the parrot center until which time the environment was ready to sustain their lives.”

IFAW has visited Dominica at least three times since Hurricane Maria to assess and support the rehabilitation of rescued parrots and other animals.