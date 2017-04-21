The US state of Illinois has blacklisted Dominica and a number of Caribbean countries and other countries worldwide as “foreign tax havens” in the recent House Bill 3419.

The Bill has gone through two readings as of March 23, 2017 and is expected to have a third reading and a short debate soon.

It deals with companies which operate in these “foreign tax havens” with characteristics which classify them as “Expatriate Corporations.”

A “restricted list” of these companies will be created and they may be subject to divestment unless they cease all activities which classify them as “Expatriate Corporations”.

Other Caribbean countries on the list include Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, the Bahamas Barbados, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The move by the state of Illinois is not going down well with the Caribbean Association of Banks Inc (CAB).

In a statement, CAB said that while fully supports Illinois’ efforts to combat tax evasion, it considers the labelling of Caribbean countries as “Foreign Tax Havens” prejudicial.

CAB pointed out the following:

1. According to the latest update of the IRS’ Foreign Accounts Tax Compliance Act (FATCA) listing, twelve (12) Caribbean countries have Inter-Governmental Agreements in-force with the U.S.; five (5) countries have signed the agreement and one (1) has agreed in substance. Our Governments and Financial Institutions have incurred great cost to make all relevant tax information readily available to U.S. authorities.

2. Seven (7) Caribbean territories have committed to the OECD’s Common Reporting Standards (CRS) in 2017 and nine (9) are committed to begin reporting in 2018. CRS will legally require Caribbean jurisdictions to exchange relevant tax information with tax authorities of the originating country.

3. Thirteen (13) Caribbean territories have been labelled largely compliant with the OECD’s Global Forum on Transparency and Exchange of Information for Tax Purposes.

4. All Caribbean countries are identified as having no strategic AML/CFT deficiencies by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

CAB also said in fulfilling its mandate, it “works closely with its members as well as regional and international stakeholders, to ensure compliance and training are fully operable at international standards.”

“The effects of this ‘black listing’ cannot be understated as the reputational damage of such an action may have catastrophic consequences for the Region’s financial services sector as well as the functioning of its economies,” the organization said. “It may also serve to exacerbate the perception of our Region as a high risk area and consequently negatively impact the Risk Rating Profile of regional financial institutions by correspondent banks.”

CAB stated that the US is the Caribbean’s largest trading partner facilitating in excess of US$20bn in trade for 2016 of which US$11.7bn comprised of exports to the Region.

“The U.S. is also the largest source of tourism for the Region, accounting for twenty eight (28) percent of regional GDP, or in excess of US$45bn . This Bill threatens to unhinge the financial linkages between the U.S. and the Caribbean by unnecessarily increasing the risk perception of the region as well as deterring foreign direct investment. This no doubt can cripple the very livelihoods of the Caribbean people,” CAB said in a statement.

The organization said it has written to key members of congress and Representatives from the State House of Illinois advising them of the disastrous consequences of the Bill and urging the removal of the Caribbean countries listed as foreign tax havens.

CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL BILL