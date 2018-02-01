IN PICTURES: Bathed in moonlightDominica News Online - Thursday, February 1st, 2018 at 10:23 AM
Between 2:00 am and 4:00 am on Thursday, February 1, photographer Chad Ambo went out to capture scenes of the brilliant moonlight Dominica has been experiencing.
Here are some shots he took.
Photo credit: Chad Ambo/Ambo Visuals
7 Comments
Wow! Chad is such an amazing photographer! I love that he so often shares his work.
That’s home
Awesome. While we are asleep Chad is at work!!!. The photos are gorgeous!!!!! They should be made as post cards. Is there a way they could be posted on The World – its a facebook page showing beautiful images from around the world.
You need to contact Chad Ambo…. great suggestion
Thank you, Chad. Keep up that kind of work, very positive.
World class photos.Go Chad, small islander, huge talent.
Nice work Chad!