IN PICTURES: Community spirit in Eggleston after MariaDominica News Online - Monday, November 6th, 2017 at 3:50 PM
Days after Hurricane Maria, residents of Eggleston got together to begin clearing the road even before heavy machinery arrived.
They even cooked a pot and showed that their community spirit was not dampened by the devastation of Hurricane Maria.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
3 Comments
Residents of Eggleston, togetherness and cooperation go a long way. Great job! This is a godly spirit! God bless you!
#kaibel #Dominicastrong
If only we had a government that was a unifier and understood the power of community spirit, as bad as Maria was life would be much better and Dominica would be back to some level of stability and a state of normalcy much sooner than we think. Unfortunately we have a PM that is bent on dividing the country for his political benefit and as a result recovery will take much longer than one would have liked. But it’s good to see the people of Eggleston take the lead and though I don’t know who is there parlrep, you could tell they have a good person representing them and that is a motivator right there