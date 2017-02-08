Dominicans woke up on Wednesday morning to the grim reality that several businesses were vandalized as violence engulfed the capital city of Roseau on Tuesday night.

The violence took place hours after a public meeting organized by opposition parties calling for the resignation of Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit.

During the disturbances the police feared tear gas at protesters, roads were blocked, fires were lit in several areas in Roseau and businesses vandalized.

National Security Minister, Rayburn Blackmoore, blamed the leadership and “operatives” of the United Workers Party for the disturbances, while the party’s leader, Lennox Linton said it has nothing to do with the public meeting since it took place hours after the meeting was over.

Skerrit visited several of the business places on Wednesday morning and will be addressing the nation later in the day.

See pictures of the vandalism and disturbances below.