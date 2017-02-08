IN PICTURES: Disturbance and vandalism in RoseauDominica News Online - Wednesday, February 8th, 2017 at 9:28 AM
Dominicans woke up on Wednesday morning to the grim reality that several businesses were vandalized as violence engulfed the capital city of Roseau on Tuesday night.
The violence took place hours after a public meeting organized by opposition parties calling for the resignation of Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit.
During the disturbances the police feared tear gas at protesters, roads were blocked, fires were lit in several areas in Roseau and businesses vandalized.
National Security Minister, Rayburn Blackmoore, blamed the leadership and “operatives” of the United Workers Party for the disturbances, while the party’s leader, Lennox Linton said it has nothing to do with the public meeting since it took place hours after the meeting was over.
Skerrit visited several of the business places on Wednesday morning and will be addressing the nation later in the day.
See pictures of the vandalism and disturbances below.
3 Comments
PM a picture photo will not help in this situation people are looking for answers . I condemn all the loathing in the city yesterday.
this is total Stupidness!!!!…. if you protesting, do it quietly…. No reason AT ALL to destroy what people have worked to hard to build and make something for themselves…. this is ridiculous!….
fool it has been quiet for 16 years and you all keep taking people for joke that’s the problem with you all as long as you all have food you all don’t care about any body