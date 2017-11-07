Last Sunday, Dominicans living in Trinidad turned out in large number at the St. Theresa’s Roman Catholic Church in Barataria to celebrate Dominica’s Independence.

Dominica celebrated its 39th year of Independence from Britain on Friday, November 3.

The main celebrant at the mass was Fr. Elton Letang from the community of Giraudel who is doing ministry in the twin-island republic.

See photos below.