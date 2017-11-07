IN PICTURES: Dominicans celebrate Independence in TrinidadDominica News Online - Tuesday, November 7th, 2017 at 10:15 AM
Last Sunday, Dominicans living in Trinidad turned out in large number at the St. Theresa’s Roman Catholic Church in Barataria to celebrate Dominica’s Independence.
Dominica celebrated its 39th year of Independence from Britain on Friday, November 3.
The main celebrant at the mass was Fr. Elton Letang from the community of Giraudel who is doing ministry in the twin-island republic.
See photos below.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.