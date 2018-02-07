IN PICTURES: Former US President Clinton visits DominicaDominica News Online - Wednesday, February 7th, 2018 at 9:32 AM
On February 6, 2018, former US President Bill Clinton visited Dominica to view reconstruction after Hurricane Maria.
It was announced that the Clinton Foundation will be assisting Dominica in reconstruction efforts.
Clinton met with Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit and members of his cabinet, President Charles Savarin and other high ranking members of the government.
He also visited Pichelin and the Soufriere Primary School.
See selected photos from the visit below.
Photos by OPM
11 Comments
MacDonald. Where are you from? for your information it is called a Shirt Jack it was worn mostly in the 70s. Seems you don’t know much about dressing.
Bill please and thanks in advance I say DO NOT and i repeat DO NO GIVE THEM ANY MONEY IN THERE HANDS VIA TRANSFER ETC. PLEASE make sure your involvement is managed by your foundation and not these photograph in the pictures. Love you Bill. Public Service announcement which I approve.
@ Maria-claire, I believe you are a loser satanic and a wicked senseless person, talking about your country people like you did just because of your political believes 👹☠
Thanks for the pictures DNO.
Hope this was not just a show and the people get the help they need,Skerrit it would have been good to see the opposition joined in the meeting,but knowing who you are and your ego expected nothing less.
Did Clinton meet or sit down with the members of the Opposition parties ? if not why not. Clinton should have all their ideas on moving the Island forward , because the Foundation would be working with all the people of Dominica and that includes all members of the Opposition parties It’s good that they want to help us but they have to include everyone .
If the PM were to visit the US to meet with the government administration on official business, i doubt he would meet with the democrats.
Unlike DA there are committees which run things in the Government, and on every committee both Democrats and Republicans are represented.
Why is the prime minister wearing pyjamas ? Is it a tradition ?
Its called a shirt Jack. not the nicest, but yes I would say yes it is sort of a tradition in the caribbean.
Pyjamas?? I wonder how u does dress. I guess you overdress for everything if you calling that pyjamas. Do you put on a tuxedo when you going to the beach to relax?