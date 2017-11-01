Dominica’s famed rainforest received a massive blow during the passage of Hurricane Maria on September 18.

Entire sections of the rainforest were stripped bare of leaves and branches and in some places even the floor of the forest appears scorched.

Photos below were taken one month and a week after Maria.

Some were taken on the Imperial Road, others on the Dr. Nicholas Liverpool Highway (running through Belles) and others on the road from Pont Casse to Castle Bruce.