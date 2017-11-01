IN PICTURES: Hurricane Maria decimates Dominica’s rainforestDominica News Online - Wednesday, November 1st, 2017 at 9:38 AM
Dominica’s famed rainforest received a massive blow during the passage of Hurricane Maria on September 18.
Entire sections of the rainforest were stripped bare of leaves and branches and in some places even the floor of the forest appears scorched.
Photos below were taken one month and a week after Maria.
Some were taken on the Imperial Road, others on the Dr. Nicholas Liverpool Highway (running through Belles) and others on the road from Pont Casse to Castle Bruce.
OMG It looked like we had one of those forest fires that Smokey Bear talks about. The silver lining though, is that the green is starting to come through.
Nature gives and sometimes it takes away. But it has a way of rebounding.
Within three years we will be almost 100% restored and the economy and way of life will also be well on the way. The question remains, where will God be in our lives?
The new growth will be rapid andshe will soon return to her former beauty. Watch for all the growth of breadfruit and banana suckers…
it’s already started to turn green though