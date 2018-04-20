IN PICTURES: International Kite Festival in Castle BruceDominica News Online - Friday, April 20th, 2018 at 11:14 AM
On Friday morning a number of people gathered at the Castle Bruce Playing Field to witness the first ever International Kite Festival.
The event was organized by Haitian-born Watson Michel and was held in conjunction with the Youth Development Division.
See photos from the event below.
All photos by Paul Baron.
Remember that on Goodwill savana
Cool, always remember wanting to fly kites when I was younger now children flying drones LoL
Nice…. But how is this International DNO? i think your headings are sometimes incorrect.
Thanks for organizing this event. Fun memories for those of us who grew up flying kite and new ones for the next generation.
Boooyyy that is awesome. i remember there was a kite season when i was growing up. all man had their kite on the goodwill savana flying higgggghhh!