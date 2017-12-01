IN PICTURES: Jamaica Defense Force construct bridge at Wotten Waven in four daysDominica News Online - Friday, December 1st, 2017 at 10:24 AM
During the passage of Hurricane Maria, many bridges in Dominica were either destroyed or washed away, leaving many communities isolated.
This hampered relief efforts in the wake of the category 5 hurricane.
The bridge, that connects Wotten Waven and Trafalgar, was not spared and it collapsed during the hurricane.
The Jamaica Defense Force (JDF) DART’s Combat Engineers were tasked to construct a Mabey-Johnson Bridge to connect the two villages.
They did the job in four days.
The JDF was among regional forces that came to Dominica to assist after Maria.
See photos below.
All photos by Corporal Darren Beckles of the Jamaica Defense Force.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
9 Comments
Very encouraging. A good example of genuine military SERVICE. Thank you, and kudos for Caribbean collaboration!
They built it in 4 days is excellent , some thifting contractors in dca would take years. So good good colleges bless
We are happy to have the Jamaicans build a bridge so long as we do no have to pay them. If a contract was awarded to a Jamaican company to do the same thing, there would be all kinds of words being thrown out about why the contract was not awarded to local company.
Perhaps the local companies should team up with the Jamaicans to help rebuild the country.
Impressive Caribbean unity. 1 Caribbean
4 days ? come to the british army training center in blackwater surrey we will show you how to build that same bridge in a few hours . get some royal engineers out there to show you how it is done . an LSB (mabey johnson m200 which os what that bridge is not a BAILEY BRICGE ) should be done at a rate of 50m per day under combat conditions. so that brdge should have been done in alot less time . just a pitty the british army was not asked to send any of us to dca. anyway congrats keep up the good work. a few more of those needed
Excellent thank you for the amazing help and assistance
Putting Dominicans to shame in their own country
@Dominican Passports. What point are you trying to make? They are there to help build the country back. Thanks for their help. What is your contribution? Go help in some way and stop trying to look for faults.
Ignore bitter people, they shall wallow in their bitterness