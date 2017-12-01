During the passage of Hurricane Maria, many bridges in Dominica were either destroyed or washed away, leaving many communities isolated.

This hampered relief efforts in the wake of the category 5 hurricane.

The bridge, that connects Wotten Waven and Trafalgar, was not spared and it collapsed during the hurricane.

The Jamaica Defense Force (JDF) DART’s Combat Engineers were tasked to construct a Mabey-Johnson Bridge to connect the two villages.

They did the job in four days.

The JDF was among regional forces that came to Dominica to assist after Maria.

See photos below.

All photos by Corporal Darren Beckles of the Jamaica Defense Force.