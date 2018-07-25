IN PICTURES: Opening of ParliamentDominica News Online - Wednesday, July 25th, 2018 at 11:11 AM
On Wednesday, July 25, 2018, the First Meeting of the Fourth Session of the Ninth Parliament opened with great fanfare.
Activities include a parade by the police and the inspection of a Guard of Honor by the President of Dominica, His Excellency Charles Savarin.
See photos below.
4 Comments
Did you see the deplorable conditions of the Roseau Library in the picture…10 months after Marie.
These men in power have plenty guts!!!!!!!!
Absolutely no regards for the youths of this country….Time will certainly tell.
Why the need for a parade. My god these leaders are making a fool of Dominica. Look at the backdrop. DBS still board up the library still looking the same way maria left it. Nothing has been evident since the passing of this hurricane and you all want to make all that show for opening of Parliament. You all people and you all supporters are wicked souls.
The clowns marching in,and the master with the smart smirk,horrible.
To this day still can’t believe this guy was made president.