IN PICTURES: Opposition public meeting in RoseauDominica News Online - Tuesday, February 7th, 2017 at 12:23 PM
An opposition public meeting in Roseau got underway on Tuesday morning.
The meeting dubbed, “D-Day of the People” is taking place on Upper Kennedy Avenue.
It will be demanding the resignation of Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, and his cabinet because of their governance style according to organizers.
See photos below. Note that photos are from the morning. DNO will publish more photos later in the day.
15 Comments
Where de boots an dem? All UWP can do is open their big mouth and like empty barrels beat their chest and make the most noise over nothing. By the end of the day the whole world watching them will be laughing them.
Boy I must laugh! Opposition public meeting in picture in Roseau!
Lunch time they get hungry and tired. I suspect the problem is that the workers actually have jobs. majority of the people who voted blue in roseau ,north and south roseau. where are they? at work.
Where the supporters??? Labourrrrrrrrrrr…full red today! who vex lost!
but there doh have people man? see de time
Lol that’s the people wanting the PM to resign??? its gonna take another 30,000 though!! At the polls. The people have no confidence in Lennox Linton and the UWP as a party and as a potential Government
U all dont have work to do
What a flop!!!
…..Zoooor they fraid the
Where are the Laplaine people? Jason was organizing 2 to 3 bus load fron Laplaine with the money they sent him.
Woi, Woi, Woi! Look at people!!!
Eh ben, Mister PM, you loose.
Boy look peopleeeeeeeee ,
DNO we know Angelo killed the demonstration on his Sunday night program, with his attack on Dr. Sam and the lack of leadership campaign he was on, but we did not no DNO was also part of the campaign. To see DNO put out photos of such an empty meeting surely helps us to understand why Skerrit is having it his way in Dominica.
Where de people gone?
What you should concern yourself about is what is reported to the world through radio and social media.