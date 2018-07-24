IN PICTURES: Pagua Bridge falling apartDominica News Online - Tuesday, July 24th, 2018 at 10:12 AM
A concerned citizen has contacted Dominica News Online concerning the state of the Pagua Bridge located in St. David on the eastern part of the island.
According to the concerned citizen, the bridge is literally falling apart and is a disaster waiting to happen.
The bridge has even dropped a bit from the level of the road, Dominica News Online was informed.
The citizen is now calling on the relevant authorities to take an urgent look at the bridge to avert any possible tragedy.
See photos below.
Let’s do some arithmetic. Roseau bridge plus Layou valley bridge . 18 million plus 11 million niether was a priority. The total cost 29 million.
For all the doubters, I passed on this bridge Sunday gone (twice) to and from the activity that was held at Caste Bruce. I observed it and stopped to complain to my partner. It is UNTRUE that THIS bridge was replaced and the road diverted. Good to know that it has reached the general public so action can be taken.
HOTEP!
Ray, I think you have not visited Dominica for a long time. That old bridge was condemned.
This looks a bit like suspicious to me one or more has been interfering with that Bridge, and why was the news media were the first to be told and not the Authorities, Just asking? But again am sure …. for brains will have the answers to that!!
Ray and Admin
It is obvious one of you must be mistaken about a new bridge having been built, and this bridge not being any longer in use. I do not live there, and I do not know which is wrong, but it would be interesting to find out.
Wasn’t that bridge built by Gardakan, or if not one of their subcontractors. In any case it is not very old.
This administration needs to start being proactive instead of reactive. Stop waiting for things to fall before you repair them. They always talking about climate resilience but they don’t seem to be doing anything in the way of being disaster resilient. They wait for accidents to happen and people to die before they take a situation seriously. Look at how long they put that play school ramp by the Hillsborough bridge because they didn’t fix the river wall Erika damaged. They wasted time then look at what happened. Maria finished off what Erika started. Maria took a side of the bridge and it has yet to be repaired. The lazy bunch are saying to themselves “well it’s not an urgent matter because pedestrians have the other side still standing and it’s motorable so why worry about fixing it”? These fools don’t even worry about the traffic congestion it creates. What a country, what a leader, the laborats like it, labor ka travay. Wish the people of pagua all the safety in the world
Die – as-poor, When that Bridge resently collapses in the US over a street i didn’t see none of you pagans mentioned a word about it because its a white man country USA, your tongues was left inside your mothers this time ha!!
No, Man bites dog, it is simply because WE don’t live in the US. We live in DOMINICA!! Tapiche??
Hey dog man, how are you doing today? Are you hungry and again in need of some dog chow? Well I’ll be glad to feed you some. You see the simple difference between the USA and Dominica is when a bridge gets damaged in America the same day the powers that be work speedily so normal service can be resumed but down here we are so over resilient that when our bridges fall (Hillsborough for example) it takes three years to forever to get it fixed. Wasn’t Erika in 2015? What has been done? Go chew on that you four legged animal
“Man bites dogs” you sound so ignorant. There is a movement happening in DA and people are feed up they want change, so stop disrespecting other people.
I am not seeing any steel,so how can this bridge not fall apart.Onli in Dominica.
Another example of cilmate resiliency in action.
The dlp working of it was to give hand out they would see this country has no growth God help us
but so long the bridge not in use…..
the road has been diverted away from the bridge and a new bridge built…..
DNO allu stop investigating stuff before allu post man ?
or allu that Anti Government ?
ADMIN: We can inform you from own experience that the bridge was very much in use up to the time of this article. We have received no information from the authorities that this bridge has been condemned. In fact, this is the only bridge that services this specific area, no new bridge has been built.
I am not sure where you get your info but I drove on that bridge last week. As a matter of fact, I didn’t realize it was that bad because it was early evening.
Please inform where was this new bridge w as built?
This is the only bridge that area.
U need to speak the truth. This is the only bridge connecting Atkinson/Kalinago Territory to Hatton Garden.
Seems the new bridge exists only in ur head. Stop making stupid excuses!!
Ray,guys like you are being taken a a fools ride for the past 18years but,shame has been brought upon you.but its ok man,Keep drinking the Skerrit foolish juice.
Ray what is there to defend? What are you defending my friend? I suppose if you believe the pictures then half of pound of flesh from your liver will be gone or make that your salary or something……
Now stop defending your ignorance – and wake up. But then if you wake up you will lost your salary or whatever–is so we come…. the world is passing us by…..stay stupid my friend and I am staying far away from people like you…….danger::::danger
i do apologize, i mistook the area for the bridge which serves at the junction to go to the carib reserve and marigot.
i do apologize for that error.