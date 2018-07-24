A concerned citizen has contacted Dominica News Online concerning the state of the Pagua Bridge located in St. David on the eastern part of the island.

According to the concerned citizen, the bridge is literally falling apart and is a disaster waiting to happen.

The bridge has even dropped a bit from the level of the road, Dominica News Online was informed.

The citizen is now calling on the relevant authorities to take an urgent look at the bridge to avert any possible tragedy.

See photos below.