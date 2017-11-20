IN PICTURES: Prince of Wales visits DominicaDominica News Online - Monday, November 20th, 2017 at 2:04 PM
On Sunday, November 19, the Prince of Wales visited Dominica to witness the devastation caused by Hurricane Maria.
He toured a number of communities including Pointe Michel, Pichelin and Bellevue Chopin. He also attended a ceremony at the Botanical Gardens.
Prince Charles arrived in Dominica at the Canefield Airport and met with Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, and President of Dominica Charles Savarin.
He was accompanied on the tour by a number of government officials.
See photos below.
All photos by Chad Ambo.
Kudos to Dominica. In spite of the post Maria situation we could still organize a royal visit.
I am hoping this visit is not just for show. I hope we will be seeing funds (in the millions) coming to Dominica We need all the help we can get.
want to take where L Rose bled the soil and dem old folks , and you people now just staying there and letting dem man take allu for koo noo moo noos still, unbelievable
Is not by election time so allu not significant , all dem dat had come up here and even playing dominoes with allu , like de airline manager dat come boasting his mother from up there so his roots up there , they come and see awready what de hurricane Maria do to allu?
well i suppose he was taken to Bellevue to see where de posh appartments are being built for party cronies ,and therefore de government care about its people .
Take it in allu posteria allu soufooyier and karsharkoo people allu will always stay like that depending on others to fight allu cause for allu , jus satisfy with a few drinks still when it matters .Pond Casse i building .
Baffling question?
De Prince was taken to Pointe Michel , then Bellevue followed by Pichelin .
I might be wrong here, but i am sure sure sure he is the one who chose what villages he wanted to visit .
What baffles me is , if he is in La Pointe , Soufriere is only a stones throw away 3 and a half miles , The first place hit by de hurricane woman , and he is not taken up dere , I think is because there was no actual damage up dere ; so dem people up dere well happy ; they dow need allu blogodow ,nor allu generators , as its a thriving community with lots of jobs since L ROSE (THE BRITISH COMPANY, who justly compensated the workforce from up there when they pulled out ).
Now i am totally p*ssed off . Not a good fing i not Dominican then , I dunno how i could ever live in a parish with people that sot so again , i done .
No aged person who lived in the L Rose era can honestly say they are satisfied with what L.Rose did to the folks up there ,and not even the British Prince they wan
Dee, you should stop this negative attitude. I can understand your fight for social justice, But a royal visit is not an issue. We should be thankful and appreciate the Prince for his visit and his encouragement. Right now Dominica need a lot of positive attitude for us to move forward. We cannot afford to feel like a defeated people. We need to feel like winners.
I’m surprised he didn’t have the Baroness in tow.
why the negative and distasteful comments. what do you have to gain by it. I guess it makes you feel good and empowered.
You should not be, the Prince was here to represent his mother, the Queen, who is the Head of the Commonwealth and let me assure you that she has distanced herself from our Baroness.