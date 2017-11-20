On Sunday, November 19, the Prince of Wales visited Dominica to witness the devastation caused by Hurricane Maria.

He toured a number of communities including Pointe Michel, Pichelin and Bellevue Chopin. He also attended a ceremony at the Botanical Gardens.

Prince Charles arrived in Dominica at the Canefield Airport and met with Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, and President of Dominica Charles Savarin.

He was accompanied on the tour by a number of government officials.

See photos below.

All photos by Chad Ambo.