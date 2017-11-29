IN PICTURES: Recovery in and around Roseau after MariaDominica News Online - Wednesday, November 29th, 2017 at 9:06 AM
A little over two months since the devastating passage of Hurricane Maria, recovery and clean up around the island continue at a steady pace.
The before and after photos below show the pace of clean up in the capital, Roseau.
Photos courtesy of the Dominica Discover Authority.
9 Comments
No one is talking about Save A lot or as it is call [spend a lot] K.F.C. , the chicken , with church nassiffe, please can we get an update on the followings.
Is Roseau now a ghost town, there are no people on the streets in the ‘after’ pictures!
I can’t believe how much progress had been made. And it looks green again. Great news.
Hard work especially from Roseau City Council.
ok its great to see that the city is bouncing back what about the other areas…Updates my people
I am from a school in America that is partnering to help with the Dominica relief effort. These photos are very encouraging to see. We are curious, what is it like living on the island now, especially away from the cities? Is food and water still in short supply? What are the issues people are dealing with? Our thoughts nad prayers are with you all.
Amazing, the green is returning. Good job on the cleanup as well.
Many thanks for these pictures from those of us in the diaspora.
Great job to all,gods blessing on all of you.WE JUST NEED TO STOP THE POLITICAL DIVISION.
Great job…… what’s the update on the market area???
Now to get the island economy going….. we came in at 187 in GDP growth for 2016, the lowest in the Caribbean….