IN PICTURES: Road near Tarreau clearedDominica News Online - Friday, April 28th, 2017 at 12:55 PM
A section of roadway near Tarreau which was affected by heavy rainfall on Friday morning has been cleared.
Dominica is experiencing rainfall due to a trough system which is affecting the area.
A flood warning has been issued for the island until 6:00 pm.
See photos of the clearing of the road near Tarreau.
1 Comment
I don’t understand, why this cliff area was never shelved. This would prevent the government from recurring expenses along this portion of roadway.