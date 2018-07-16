On Saturday, July 14th, 2018, the second edition of “Taste of Dominica” was held at Mel Lastman Square in Toronto, Canada.

The aim of the event was to allow patrons to experience all things Dominican and what the island has to offer.

It was organized by the Dominica Arts & Culture Exposé, not-for-profit organization, which oversees the event every year.

See photos below.

Photos courtesy of Nicole Georges and Christian Volney.